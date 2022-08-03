Driver in Easthampton crash, a Hadley man, cooperating with police after 2 pedestrians killed, officials say

Read on www.masslive.com
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
WCVB
Massachusetts teenager dies of injuries suffered in Upton crash, police say
UPTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and four other young men are seriously injured following a crash in the town of Upton, according to police. Upton police said the crash happened at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets and involved a 2019 Acura ILX sedan.
Uxbridge man killed, four others seriously injured in Upton crash
Motor vehicle crash victims flown by helicopter from Great Barrington
On Saturday at about 9:40 a.m., the Great Barrington first responders were called a motor vehicle accident in front of the Sunoco gas station on State Road.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Police respond to discovery of deceased woman floating at beach
“A 51-year-old female was found yesterday afternoon deceased and floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The victim was reported missing to police and was later discovered by one of the lifeguards on duty at the beach. State Police Detectives assisted by the Spencer Police are...
Sturbridge’s Cedar Street closed following OUI crash
Sturbridge Police officers were called to a motor vehicle crash with a utility pole at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Holyoke car accident leaves one vehicle on its roof
Holyoke fire crew were called to a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment this morning at approximately 3:54 a.m.
westernmassnews.com
Multiple crews respond to fire at Lashway Lumber in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews from multiple western Mass. towns responded to a massive structure fire at Lashway Lumber on Main Street in Williamsburg Sunday morning. Williamsburg Police said that they received the report around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames. Massachusetts...
MilitaryTimes
After Jarheads motorcycle crash, driver’s blood showed heroin-related substance
CONCORD, N.H. — A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday. The metabolite, referred to as “6-MAM,” is unique to heroin and...
theberkshireedge.com
State Road motorcyle, auto accident results in serious injuries
Great Barrington — This morning at approximately 9:40, Great Barrington Police received numerous 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident in front of the Sunoco gas station on State Road. Great Barrington Police, Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire EMS, and New Marlborough Ambulance were dispatched to the scene...
933kwto.com
Springfield Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting Incident
Authorities are looking for an individual after they say the suspect fired multiple shots in west Springfield. Reports say the incident occurred near the intersection of Scenic Avenue and Lombardi early Friday morning at around 4:30. The shooter opened fire at a local business, shooting multiple cars before speeding away.
Two injured after rollover crash on Sumner Ave in Springfield
Two people were hurt in a car crash in Springfield early Friday morning.
iheart.com
Vermont Shooting Suspect, Armed And Dangerous Still At Large
A Springfield man is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Authorities say Raul Cardona shot and killed Patrick Mullinex in a Bennington apartment on Thursday morning. Police say Cardona is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood...
WNYT
Homicide victim named as suspect in Bennington kidnapping, assault case
Police say the man killed in a Bennington homicide was a suspect in a kidnapping and assault. Patrick Mullinnex, 38, was killed this week. He is one of four suspects in a kidnapping and assault. That’s according to Vermont State Police. Three other people have been arrested in that...
GoFundMe started for Edward Hanlon Jr., victim of Northampton Street crash in Easthampton
A GoFundMe created to cover the costs of a funeral and memorials for Edward Hanlon Jr., one of the pedestrians that died from a motor vehicle crash on Northampton Street on Tuesday evening, began collecting donations on Thursday. “On August 2nd 2022, my papa Edward Hanlon was taken from us...
21-year-old man arrested after investigation of fire in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 21-year-old man was arrested and arraigned Thursday on charges of burning a dwelling. Natale Zona of Grafton was arrested following an investigation into a residential fire Wednesday on Logan Road in Grafton, the state Department of Fire Services said Thursday. Lindsay Corcoran of the Worcester County...
IDs Release For Pedestrian Duo Killed By Car Near Easthampton Burger King
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article said the involved driver was from Hadley. That information has since been corrected. Authorities have identified the two people who were recently hit and killed by a car in Western Massachusetts as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., age 81 and Ilona L. Murray, age 60.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured From Gold Star Boulevard Crash (UPDATE)
A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a morning crash in Worcester, authorities said. The crash happened on in the area of Gold Star Boulevard and Ruthven Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Worcester Police said. Initial investigation suggests a Toyota Camry struck the motorcyclist while trying...
Berkshire County Sheriff warning residents of scam call
The Berkshire County Sheriff is notifying the community of a scam call claiming to be the department.
iBerkshires.com
DA Finds Officer Acted Lawfully in Shooting Miguel Estrella
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Berkshire County District Attorney’s investigation of Miguel Estrella’s death by police in March cleared Pittsfield Police officer Nicholas Sondrini of criminal charges, stating that he used lawful force with his firearm in self-defense. Additionally, it stated that both Sondrini and Officer Christopher Coffey’s taser...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’
By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
