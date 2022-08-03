Paul Pelosi Pleads Not Guilty In May DUI Crash

Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) charges related to a May car crash in Northern California.

Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday. His attorney Amanda Bevins entered not guilty pleas for him on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher causing injury, according to the AP.

California state law allows for DUI misdemeanor defendants to appear through their attorney unless ordered otherwise by the court.

Pelosi was arrested following a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco, after a DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content level of .082%.

The blood sample was taken about two hours after the collision occurred at 10:17 p.m., the Napa County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Court documents published by Fox News on Tuesday said Paul Pelosi’s Porsche was allegedly involved in a crash with a Jeep on May 28, and the vehicles suffered “major collision damage.

According to Fox News Digital, Pelosi allegedly injured the other driver “while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence,” the first count in the two-charge complaint reads.

The publication of the court documents comes as Speaker Pelosi visited the island of Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday, becoming the first serving speaker to travel there since 1997.

The DUI report, published by Fox News, alleges Paul Pelosi handed officers his license along with an 11-99 Foundation card.

The 11-99 Foundation is a charity that supports officers of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and provides scholarships for their children.

The report alleges that Pelosi’s eyes were “red/watery” and he was “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”

Officers transported Pelosi to a CHP office in Napa where a sample of his blood was taken and it was later determined that his blood alcohol level was 0.082.

