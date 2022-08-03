Read on www.billboard.com
The Ledger: In Strong 2022, Advertising Is Rare Weakness for Music Biz
The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. With a handful of music companies’ quarterly earnings releases now in the books, the outlook for the second half of the year appears strong almost across the board. There is one area of weakness, however: online advertising.
Sony Music Latin & HBO Max Place All Bets on Original Premium Content
En Letra de Otro is Sony Music Latin and HBO Max’s perhaps most notable and longest-running original premium content series to date. With superstar names such as Farruko, Pedro Capó, Gente de Zona and, most recently Goyo attached to the HBO special — which is a conceptual series where artists sing other’s compositions — Ruben Leyva, Sony’s Sony Music U.S. Latin senior vp, artist services and premium content, says these types of projects have “become quite a big part of our business at U.S. Latin.”
BLACKPINK Shares Release Date for New Single ‘Pink Venom’
BLACKPINK's new single is right around the corner. The K-pop superstars took to social media on Sunday (Aug. 7) to share information about the release date for their upcoming song "Pink Venom." The forthcoming track — set to appear on BLACKPINK's second album, Born Pink — will drop Aug. 19 at 12 a.m. EST/1 p.m. KST. The single is available for pre-save here. In late July, the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — shared a 30-second announcement trailer for Born Pink, featuring information about the group's new album and world tour. Born Pink...
How to Watch ‘Prey’ on Hulu for Free
Click here to read the full article. “It knows how to hunt. I know how to survive.” An 18th century Comanche warrior sets out to protect her people in the sci-fi, action film, Prey, which dropped on Hulu on Friday (Aug. 5). Amber Midthunder stars as Naru, a young warrior “raised in the shadows of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains.” After the camp is threatened, Naru sets out to protect her tribe against what she soon discovers is an alien predator. Prey is a prequel film in the Predator franchise. The film, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, is set...
The Deals: Exceleration Acquires Dutch Label and Publisher; Verve Signs Samara Joy
Also: Keel Management and Thirty Knots team up, Cody Johnson signs a booking deal with CAA and more. Exceleration Music has acquired the catalog of Dutch independent label, publisher and artist management company Heroic Music Group. Heroic was founded in 2013 by Budi Voogt and Tim van Doorne, and has managed the careers and released music from artists including Ark Patrol, Unlike Pluto and San Holo. The deal marks Exceleration’s first in Europe, and follows recent announcements such as Exceleration’s venture with New York indie Mom+Pop Music, an alliance with the Justin Townes Earle estate, and a deal with indie label Bloodshot Records.
New Around the World: Central Cee’s ‘Doja’ Debuts in Top 20 of Global Charts
The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts have sported their share of international hits in which genres and cultures collide. In one of the latest such examples, British rapper Central Cee pooled composite overseas influences and scores a top 20 debut with "Doja." The track arrives at No. 13 on Global Excl. U.S. (dated Aug. 6) and No. 19 on the Global 200 with 28.7 million streams worldwide in the week ending July 28, according to Luminate. Released July 21, the song takes cues from three American hitmakers: its title references Doja Cat...
Superfly Drops ‘Dynamite’ Remix by DJ R3HAB: Listen
Superfly made its major-label debut on April 4, 2007, as a duo with the single "Hello Hello." Now Superfly — the stage name of vocalist Shiho Ochi — has released numerous J-pop hits over the years, including "Ai wo Komete Hanataba wo" (A Bouquet With Love), "Beautiful" and "Flare." The singer/songwriter continues to work tirelessly in the year marking the 15th anniversary of her debut, releasing a new digital single called "Voice" on her debut day and then "Dynamite" on May 23, the song featured in the new commercial series for Boat Race 2022...
Anitta, Panic! at the Disco, J Balvin & More to Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs
Anitta, J Balvin with Ryan Castro, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco are set to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The show will be broadcast live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Anitta will make her VMA debut with a performance of her single "Envolver," which topped the Billboard Global Excl U.S. chart in April . The song, from her fifth studio album Versions of Me, has climbed as high as No. 3 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart and No....
Girls’ Generation Remind Us They’re K-Pop Icons With ‘Forever 1’
Fifteen years into their careers, Girls' Generation continue to defy industry odds with their latest effort offering a definitive statement. Forever 1 is the K-pop girl group's new album and single of the same name that celebrates their 15th anniversary. After entering the scene in August 2007, Girls' Generation became one of K-pop's most prominent acts (setting chart records with singles and albums while crowning lists like Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 for multiple years) and earliest crossover stars in the west (performing on late-night and morning TV shows before K-pop acts were regularly...
5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Aug. 6)
From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here's what happened in the Latin music world this week. "Así Es Medellín" Ahead of Medellín's Feria de las Flores annual event, set to kick off Aug. 8, artists such as Llane, Blessd and Reykon, among many others, have joined forces to deliver an anthem for this year's festival. Titled "Así Es Medellín (This Is Medellín)," the artists sing about the beauty of the Colombian city, its culture and its people. "Medellín is the best city...
First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Baauer, Kaytranada & Anderson .Paak, Bklava & More
This week in dance music: We caught ODESZA's comeback show in their hometown of Seattle, Beatport announced a new CFO, Beyoncé dropped three very excellent "Break My Soul" remixes and hit No. 1 on Dance Mix/Show Airplay with that same track, we spoke to Kevin Aviance on the drag icon's appearance on Renaissance, Empress Of and Jim-E Stack released a very good video for their very excellent single "Turn The Table," Domino Records launched a new electronic imprint, the legend Claude VonStroke answered 20 questions and Calvin Harris released his long-awaited album, Funk...
88rising’s NIKI Is Owning Her Past — And Taking a Cue From Taylor Swift
NIKI vividly recalls coming home from school when she was 9 or 10 and turning on the TV to an episode of E! True Hollywood Story on Taylor Swift. "Upon seeing that I was like, 'Mother, I must,' " she says with a laugh, knowing then she wanted to follow a similar path. "I was like, 'Oh, people can write songs,' and I wanted to try that." Soon after, she got her first guitar. By the eighth grade she wrote her first song. And by 15, she won a contest (arranged by Taylor Swift and ice...
Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Cardi B, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, More
The most-recent Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting pedigree, from the charts dated July 11, featured Cardi B's "Hot Shit," featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay." Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Reigns In Australia
Queen Bey is crowned in Australia, as Renaissance (Columbia/Sony) blasts to No. 1. With her latest ARIA Chart feat, Beyonce earns her seventh Top 10 appearance, and third solo leader after her 2014 self-titled debut effort, and 2016's Lemonade. Also new to the ARIA Albums Chart this week is Brisbane punk band Dune Rats with Real Rare Whale (BMG/ADA), new at No. 6. It's the followup to Hurry Up and Wait (from 2020) and The Kids Will Know It's Bullshit (2017), which both debuted at No. 1. Fellow Brisbanites Beddy Rays also impact the Top 10,...
Litmus Music Launches With $500M to Spend on Catalogs
Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll's new venture is backed by Carlyle Global Credit. Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll announced the launch of Litmus Music, a new company focused on acquiring publishing and recording rights, on Thursday. The pair of longtime music executives are backed by Carlyle Global Credit, which agreed to commit $500 million to the venture.
How Willow Grew Into a Real Deal Rock Star
I was just thinking to myself, 'Jesus Christ, oh my goodness. I need to retire soon,' " says Willow. "This is crazy." Very few artists could credibly declare that at the age of 21, but it's understandable why Willow would consider calling it a day. A handful of dates into her supporting role on Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout tour, she's sprawled out on an old leather couch in Los Angeles, theorizing about when she'll get a break — sometime after the 20 dates with MGK end in August, she figures, and certainly not until...
Eminem and 50 Cent Are in Classic Bounce Mode on Previously Unreleased Dr. Dre-Produced ‘Is This Love’
Eminem got the band back together. As part of his just-released greatest hits album Curtain Call 2, alongside some of Slim Shady's most beloved tracks is the previously unreleased collaboration from 2009 with 50 Cent entitled "Is This Love." The song, produced by the rappers' mutual mentor and label boss Dr. Dre, has the good doctor's classic g-funk bounce to spice up what passes for a love song from the Shady Records stable. "'Cause on a scale of one to 10, that's how I rate your vibe/ Let me be your vibrator/ Your body's...
