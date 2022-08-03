Madison County to build new courthouse downtown, site to be determined

Read on www.al.com
Related
southerntorch.com
Hearing Set for Food City Project
FORT PAYNE, Ala.--(Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook ) During Tuesday’s Fort Payne City Council meeting, Fort Payne City Attorney, Rocky Watson announced that a hearing for the Food City project is scheduled. The hearing is set for August 23 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 301, at the DeKalb County Courthouse.
County Commission talks possible litigation in executive session
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday morning held a special-called meeting to vote on a short agenda and then meet in an executive session. The executive session, recommended by County Attorney Emily Johnston, was to discuss pending or possible litigation against the County. After the session, the commission voted to hire outside council to review the policies and procedures governing the Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS). In other business, the commission approved the following: A resolution to accept the bid by Banner Industrial Construction, Inc. for the construction of replacement bridges in project 21-RT-01, which provides for trail...
WAFF
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Danny Peters, talks campaign
Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already out there. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his platform. Updated: 4 hours ago. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his platform. Owner among three arrested...
WAAY-TV
Lincoln County, Tenn.: Results from the Aug. 4 primary election
Voters in Lincoln County, Tennessee, headed out to the polls Thursday to let their voices be heard in the 2022 primary election. Find the results below. Click here to find results for all Tennessee counties. Governor. GOP: Bill Lee, unopposed. Dem: Jason Brantley Martin, 48%; Carnita Faye Atwater, 31%; JB...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridge Street Town Center under new management
A real estate investment firm based in Dallas now manages Huntsville's open-air mall.
WAFF
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his platform
Many schools need substitute teachers as class is back in session. Owner among three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Service raid. Owner among three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Service raid. Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest. Updated: 17 hours ago. Phil...
WAFF
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near...
Participants of the World’s Longest Yard Sale talk about traffic safety
The World's Longest Yard Sale stretches through several counties in Alabama, bringing a lot of traffic to county roads that are usually quiet, and the increase in traffic can create dangerous road conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
Woman stabbed in neck, arm, chest during mental health emergency, police say. Angela Worley, 54, of Jacksboro, was stabbed multiple times while she was driving to the hospital. Woman dies after truck hits two pedestrians on North Broadway. Updated: 23 minutes ago. A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North...
athleticbusiness.com
Facility Friday: Innovative Skatepark, Rec Center to Double Size, City's New Inclusive Playground
A new cutting-edge sports complex is heading to a park in Huntsville, Ala. John Hunt Park will soon include an innovative skatepark that will challenge skaters, from professional to novice. The skatepark will be world-class quality and include supporting facilities such as restrooms, pavilions, sunshades, lighting, landscaping and expanded parking. It is slated to be built on a three-acre site.
iheart.com
Madison County Assistant District Attorney Resigns After Two OD At His Home
Nelson, N.Y - A Madison County Assistant District Attorney has resigned after two people OD'd at their home. Madison County Deputies were called to 2739 Tuscarora Road in the Town of Nelson. They discovered that it was the home of Bradley Moses at for two people who were unresponsive. Both people received multiple doses of Narcan ,were hospitalized and released.
Rock the South: Law enforcement update
CULLMAN, Ala. – With thousands descending on Cullman this weekend for the Rock the South music festival, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said his department’s primary focus will be safety and security. “As with any event that the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office works, our first priority is to keep the community safe, and Rock the South is no different,” Gentry said. The sheriff said deputies will be out in full force this weekend doing everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors and residents. “We encourage everyone to know your travel routes, parking areas and what can and cannot be brought into the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huntsville welcomes new ‘mayor’ of Redstone Arsenal
Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal said goodbye Thursday to its retiring “mayor,” Col. Glenn Mellor, and welcomed his replacement, Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine,. The Army compares a military base garrison to a city government because it is responsible for the overall operations from roads to recreation. There are generals on the arsenal with important commands and multiple stars, but the garrison commander keeps the arsenal running for the 40,000-plus people who work in organizations as varied as NASA, the FBI and the U.S. Army Materiel Command.
More Madison County homes are for sale but average time on market only 8 days
More homes are on the market in Madison County compared to a year ago, according to a report by the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors and the University of Alabama-Huntsville. According to the report, the inventory of homes rose 125% in the second quarter over the second quarter of 2021....
The sky’s the limit: Exponential return on investment opportunity for city, county at Cullman Regional Airport
VINEMONT, Ala. – With both the State of Alabama and federal government investing millions of dollars in the Cullman Regional Airport by way of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), specifically the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG), plans are in the works to update the Vinemont airport and make it a contender for high-dollar contracts. Those contracts could bring an increased quality of life for the community, tax revenue for both the city and county and better paying job options. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment in America’s transportation network. It will modernize infrastructure, increase equity in transportation, help fight climate...
Authorities on the scene of fatal crash in Morgan County
Morgan County authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash in Morgan County. As of 7 p.m., the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Alabama 67 near the Pilot Travel Center in Priceville. According to authorities, the crash involved a motorcycle and...
2 million square foot industrial park planned for Huntsville
Fairway Investments and Triad Properties have purchased land to build a two million-square foot industrial park off Greenbriar Parkway in the fast growing Limestone County part of Huntsville. According to a news release, the master-planned distribution and commerce park will have access to Interstates 65 and 565. The name of...
Man dead after Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was attempting to stop a Ford F-150 for a traffic violation near the intersection of County Roads 217 and 214 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
Sons of Liberty complete 10th annual Pray and Pledge Ride
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County’s schools were visited by riders from the Alabama Sons of Liberty, Christian Motorcycle Association and Cullman County Wranglers Saturday morning as part of this year’s Pray and Pledge Ride. The riders visited Addison last weekend and will be riding in Morgan County next weekend. Saturday morning’s tour started at the Cullman County Child Development Center and continued on to Vinemont, West Point, Harmony, Cold Springs, Good Hope, Hanceville, Welti, Holly Pond and Parkside before finishing up at Fairview. The riders recited the Pledge of Allegiance and said a prayer for each school they visited. Sons of...
Huntsville barista recognized for going above and beyond for customer new to town
One Huntsville barista not only helped a family feel welcome to town, but she was part of the reason they moved in the first place.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 5