ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare

The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Lucky Dog Tarot hosts event August 10

Lucky Dog Tarot is having an event at W Austin's Sound Check to give dog tarot readings on August 10th! Sound Check is a free weekly music series on the Trace patio that helps raise money for Austin Animal Center. Enjoy music by Boyfriend ATX, a pet-friendly patio, $5 drink specials, and dog tarot readings by Lucky Dog Tarot!
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hot Summer Nights 2022: Swan Dive

FOX 7 Austin's Libbi Farrow spoke to the owner of Swam Dive, which is located in the Red River Cultural District. They hosted an Hot Summer Nights 2022 this weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Animal Center hosting Luau-themed kitten adoption party

AUSTIN, Texas - Get your leis ready! Austin Animal Center (AAC) is hosting a "Luau Meow" adoption party on Saturday, August 13. The shelter says the goal of the party is to place returning foster kittens in loving homes. The kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have at least one round of vaccinations, says AAC.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsland, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
austinot.com

Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Food Drink#Burger Bar#Fox
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Spectacular 2-story Home with 5 Beds and 5 Baths in Austin Hits The Market at $4.15 Million

The Home in Austin, a new construction designed by Davey McEathron offers a wide open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for abundant natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 2104 Ann Arbor Ave, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ryanne Vaughan (Phone: 512-222-3015) & Anthony Gibson (Phone: 512-699-8507) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations

AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

Evangeline Café In Austin – A Complete Review

Evangeline Café is the epitome of cozy, home-cooked, good food. This traditional Cajun restaurant, which opened in 2003, is owned and run by Curtis Clarke, a chef with over 30 years of experience straight from one of the Cajun capitals, Lake Charles, LA. Evangeline Café’s reviews and awards speak...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thetexastasty.com

Magnolia Cafe Austin – Detailed Review

Magnolia Cafe is a cozy, all-hours local eatery for breakfast, Tex-Mex & vegetarian cuisines. Owned by Kent Cole, The Cafe started in 1979 on Lake Austin Boulevard, expanded to South Congress in 1988, and has since been an Austin staple. This detailed review will give you everything you need before visiting Magnolia Cafe.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Nearly $3K worth of brisket stolen from la Barbecue in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue, an East Austin barbecue, early Thursday morning. General Manager Alison Clem says the thief hopped a fence around 4 a.m. and beelined for a smoker. "We're kind of speculating that he's been watching. You know, somebody that used to cook...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cyclist rescued from north Austin bike trail

AUSTIN, Texas - A cyclist was rescued from a bike trail in north Austin on Saturday, police said. Austin-Travis County EMS said shortly before 10:30 a.m., a cyclist fell off her bike on the trail not far from Lincolnshire Drive. The victim was taken by ambulance to St. David's Round...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Here are some back-to-school thrift store finds around Austin

At the same time that inflation is the highest it has been in 41 years, students need to check items off their back-to-school shopping list to prepare for the approaching school year. During this year’s tax-free weekend, students and parents might be able to save some money on supplies and clothes for school.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy