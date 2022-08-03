Read on www.fox7austin.com
Related
Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
fox7austin.com
Lucky Dog Tarot hosts event August 10
Lucky Dog Tarot is having an event at W Austin's Sound Check to give dog tarot readings on August 10th! Sound Check is a free weekly music series on the Trace patio that helps raise money for Austin Animal Center. Enjoy music by Boyfriend ATX, a pet-friendly patio, $5 drink specials, and dog tarot readings by Lucky Dog Tarot!
fox7austin.com
Hot Summer Nights 2022: Swan Dive
FOX 7 Austin's Libbi Farrow spoke to the owner of Swam Dive, which is located in the Red River Cultural District. They hosted an Hot Summer Nights 2022 this weekend.
fox7austin.com
Austin Animal Center hosting Luau-themed kitten adoption party
AUSTIN, Texas - Get your leis ready! Austin Animal Center (AAC) is hosting a "Luau Meow" adoption party on Saturday, August 13. The shelter says the goal of the party is to place returning foster kittens in loving homes. The kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have at least one round of vaccinations, says AAC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
austinot.com
Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
Smoke Rider Fire near Dripping Springs displaces shelter animals
While shelter staff rushed to put all of its shelter animals into carriers, its general manager called Stay 'N' Play Pet Ranch. Its manager welcomed the evacuees with no hesitation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Spectacular 2-story Home with 5 Beds and 5 Baths in Austin Hits The Market at $4.15 Million
The Home in Austin, a new construction designed by Davey McEathron offers a wide open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for abundant natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 2104 Ann Arbor Ave, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ryanne Vaughan (Phone: 512-222-3015) & Anthony Gibson (Phone: 512-699-8507) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
Our Lady Bar & Grill's rotating dinner menu and cocktails fuel the neighborhood establishment
The facade of Our Lady Bar & Grill is influenced by Spanish colonial architecture. (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) In August 2017, a new building designed with the architectural appeal of the San Antonio missions opened to the public in New Braunfels. But step inside and behind that Spanish...
Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations
AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
thetexastasty.com
Evangeline Café In Austin – A Complete Review
Evangeline Café is the epitome of cozy, home-cooked, good food. This traditional Cajun restaurant, which opened in 2003, is owned and run by Curtis Clarke, a chef with over 30 years of experience straight from one of the Cajun capitals, Lake Charles, LA. Evangeline Café’s reviews and awards speak...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thetexastasty.com
Magnolia Cafe Austin – Detailed Review
Magnolia Cafe is a cozy, all-hours local eatery for breakfast, Tex-Mex & vegetarian cuisines. Owned by Kent Cole, The Cafe started in 1979 on Lake Austin Boulevard, expanded to South Congress in 1988, and has since been an Austin staple. This detailed review will give you everything you need before visiting Magnolia Cafe.
fox7austin.com
Nearly $3K worth of brisket stolen from la Barbecue in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue, an East Austin barbecue, early Thursday morning. General Manager Alison Clem says the thief hopped a fence around 4 a.m. and beelined for a smoker. "We're kind of speculating that he's been watching. You know, somebody that used to cook...
Modern furniture store Joybird to host grand opening on Aug. 22
Joybird modern furniture carries furniture for every room in the house. Joybird, a modern furniture store carrying “high-quality, responsibly sourced furniture meant to last a lifetime” is scheduled to have a grand opening at the Domain Northside on Aug. 22 at 3211 Palm Way, Ste. 162, Austin. The...
fox7austin.com
Cyclist rescued from north Austin bike trail
AUSTIN, Texas - A cyclist was rescued from a bike trail in north Austin on Saturday, police said. Austin-Travis County EMS said shortly before 10:30 a.m., a cyclist fell off her bike on the trail not far from Lincolnshire Drive. The victim was taken by ambulance to St. David's Round...
Here are some back-to-school thrift store finds around Austin
At the same time that inflation is the highest it has been in 41 years, students need to check items off their back-to-school shopping list to prepare for the approaching school year. During this year’s tax-free weekend, students and parents might be able to save some money on supplies and clothes for school.
Austin wants to expand its airport to the South Terminal, company operating it files lawsuit
A lawsuit was filed Monday against the City of Austin by Lonestar Airport Holdings, LLC, the company that operates out of the South Terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Pinballz presents classic arcade and modern games, live events
Pinballz has three locations with a staggering array of games and experiences.
CBS Austin
Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
Comments / 0