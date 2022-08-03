Propane truck overturns in Greene County; 1 taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Greene Co. Propane Truck Overturns

GREENE COUNTY — Crews were called to respond after a propane delivery truck overturned in Greene County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the area of Wilberforce-Clifton Road and Cedarville Yellow Springs Road around 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports.

One occupant of the truck was taken to an area hospital with non-life threating injuries, law enforcement on scene told News Center 7.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time.

