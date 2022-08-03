ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma

When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Bay Area Pet Owners Scramble to Find Appointments Amid Veterinarian Shortage

An unprecedented shortage in veterinary care is forcing many people to go to extraordinary lengths to get emergency treatment. Kathleen Stafford said Winnie, her 2-year-old French Bulldog nearly died when an afternoon of dog play led to a spinal injury, requiring emergency surgery. “You never think something like this dire...
PETS
New Evidence Helps Build Timeline of Alexis Gabe Disappearance

New evidence from police is giving us a closer look at the timeline of an Oakley woman’s disappearance back in January. For more than six months now, Rowena and Gwyn Gabe have been missing their daughter, Alexis and holding out hope she’d be found. Alexis was 23 years old at the time she disappeared.
OAKLEY, CA
Future Uncertain for Beloved Bookstore in San Jose's Willow Glen

The owner of one of the last remaining independent bookstores in the Bay Area is hanging it up. Hicklebee’s in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood is up for sale after four decades of literary success, even during the most trying economic times. “I think it's just because we...
SAN JOSE, CA
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating a possible shooting on the 2400 block of Mission Street. Officers at 12:40 p.m. Friday responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area. There are no reports of injuries or property damage at this time, police said. Anyone with information may contact the San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Security Officers Clash With Protesters Occupying Closed Oakland School

Protesters occupying a closed Oakland elementary school clashed with district security officers Thursday. Video taken at Parker Elementary School showed members of the public trying to push their way into a building. Some of the shouting in the video indicated that someone was on the ground as protesters demanded officers to let the person go.
OAKLAND, CA
Crowds Pack Pacifica Beach for World Dog Surfing Championships

Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships. People watched man's best friend ride some waves. Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also very impressive. "I like the gathering. It is a big event. A lot of people...
PACIFICA, CA
Man Arrested for Assault of 70-Year-Old Man in San Francisco: Police

Officers arrested a 34-year-old San Francisco man for assaulting a 70-year-old man on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Sunday. At 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Folsom and 3rd Street. On the scene, the victim said he was hit and knocked to the ground by an unknown man, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
1 Dead, 3 Wounded in 2 Separate Oakland Shootings: Police

Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday, police said. Police said the homicide marks Oakland's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 lives lost, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in...
OAKLAND, CA
Fire Crews Respond to Structure Blaze Near Oakland Airport

Firefighting crews responded Friday morning to a structure fire near Oakland Airport. Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away, and news traffic cameras captured footage of the flames and smoke. The one-alarm fire was burning at a red-tagged building near the intersection of Oakport and Edgewater, on the...
OAKLAND, CA
Ex-UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Enters Not Guilty Plea in San Jose Courtroom

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez on Friday pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder count and other charges in a San Jose courtroom. Velasquez is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing one of Velasquez's young relatives. Another man in the car was injured by gunfire.
SAN JOSE, CA
13-Year-Old Girl Hit by Bullet Fragments in Shooting in San Leandro: Police

A 13-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital late Friday morning after being struck by a bullet fragment in San Leandro. A spokesperson for the San Leandro Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of East 14th Street at about 11:30 a.m. for a report on a shooting that may have occurred at a business.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Back to School: Here's What Students Should Know for the New School Year

Bay Area students are starting to head back to the classroom and districts are making changes this school year, including new start times and mask mandate changes. We asked some Bay Area superintendents to outline what teachers, parents, and students can expect. Hear from the superintendents in the videos below.
EDUCATION

