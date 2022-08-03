Officers arrested a 34-year-old San Francisco man for assaulting a 70-year-old man on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Sunday. At 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Folsom and 3rd Street. On the scene, the victim said he was hit and knocked to the ground by an unknown man, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO