Read on www.nbcbayarea.com
Related
NBC Bay Area
Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma
When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
NBC Bay Area
Residents, Visitors React to Return of Outside Lands in San Francisco
Thousands of People went to Golden Gate Park Saturday as they were excited to hear their favorite bands again at the Outside Lands Music Festival. “We have been before and it feels amazing to be back. Green Day all the way,” said Sacramento resident Jay Henderson. The three-day festival...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Pet Owners Scramble to Find Appointments Amid Veterinarian Shortage
An unprecedented shortage in veterinary care is forcing many people to go to extraordinary lengths to get emergency treatment. Kathleen Stafford said Winnie, her 2-year-old French Bulldog nearly died when an afternoon of dog play led to a spinal injury, requiring emergency surgery. “You never think something like this dire...
PETS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
New Evidence Helps Build Timeline of Alexis Gabe Disappearance
New evidence from police is giving us a closer look at the timeline of an Oakley woman’s disappearance back in January. For more than six months now, Rowena and Gwyn Gabe have been missing their daughter, Alexis and holding out hope she’d be found. Alexis was 23 years old at the time she disappeared.
NBC Bay Area
Future Uncertain for Beloved Bookstore in San Jose's Willow Glen
The owner of one of the last remaining independent bookstores in the Bay Area is hanging it up. Hicklebee’s in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood is up for sale after four decades of literary success, even during the most trying economic times. “I think it's just because we...
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in San Francisco
San Francisco police are investigating a possible shooting on the 2400 block of Mission Street. Officers at 12:40 p.m. Friday responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area. There are no reports of injuries or property damage at this time, police said. Anyone with information may contact the San...
NBC Bay Area
Large Crowds Expected as Outside Lands Music Festival Kicks Off in San Francisco
Outside Lands returns this weekend in San Francisco, bringing a wide range of music, food, art and a quarter million people to Golden Gate Park. There were lot of smiling faces at Golden Gate Park Friday as people were ready to enjoy Outside Lands in the way they remember it before COVID-19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Sheriff's Cadet Says Supervisor Walton Verbally Attacked Him, Used Racial Slur
A sheriff cadet is speaking out after he says that Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton verbally attacked him and used a racial slur at a San Francisco City Hall security checkpoint. "My main concern is clearing my name. I just want him to tell the truth," said San Francisco...
NBC Bay Area
Security Officers Clash With Protesters Occupying Closed Oakland School
Protesters occupying a closed Oakland elementary school clashed with district security officers Thursday. Video taken at Parker Elementary School showed members of the public trying to push their way into a building. Some of the shouting in the video indicated that someone was on the ground as protesters demanded officers to let the person go.
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Pack Pacifica Beach for World Dog Surfing Championships
Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships. People watched man's best friend ride some waves. Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also very impressive. "I like the gathering. It is a big event. A lot of people...
NBC Bay Area
Man Arrested for Assault of 70-Year-Old Man in San Francisco: Police
Officers arrested a 34-year-old San Francisco man for assaulting a 70-year-old man on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Sunday. At 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Folsom and 3rd Street. On the scene, the victim said he was hit and knocked to the ground by an unknown man, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 3 Wounded in 2 Separate Oakland Shootings: Police
Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday, police said. Police said the homicide marks Oakland's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 lives lost, according to police. The fatal shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in...
NBC Bay Area
2 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Stopped Big-Rig Near San Mateo Bridge
Two women died in a crash Friday morning on westbound Highway 92 in Foster City, just west of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The crash was reported shortly after 9:45 a.m. on the highway just east of Foster City Boulevard on the Peninsula side of the bridge.
NBC Bay Area
Fire Crews Respond to Structure Blaze Near Oakland Airport
Firefighting crews responded Friday morning to a structure fire near Oakland Airport. Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away, and news traffic cameras captured footage of the flames and smoke. The one-alarm fire was burning at a red-tagged building near the intersection of Oakport and Edgewater, on the...
NBC Bay Area
Ex-UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Enters Not Guilty Plea in San Jose Courtroom
Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez on Friday pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder count and other charges in a San Jose courtroom. Velasquez is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing one of Velasquez's young relatives. Another man in the car was injured by gunfire.
NBC Bay Area
13-Year-Old Girl Hit by Bullet Fragments in Shooting in San Leandro: Police
A 13-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital late Friday morning after being struck by a bullet fragment in San Leandro. A spokesperson for the San Leandro Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of East 14th Street at about 11:30 a.m. for a report on a shooting that may have occurred at a business.
NBC Bay Area
Back to School: Here's What Students Should Know for the New School Year
Bay Area students are starting to head back to the classroom and districts are making changes this school year, including new start times and mask mandate changes. We asked some Bay Area superintendents to outline what teachers, parents, and students can expect. Hear from the superintendents in the videos below.
Comments / 0