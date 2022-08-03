State, Torrington police work together to make drugs and weapon arrest

Read on www.wfsb.com
Eyewitness News
Man arrested after evading crash and foot pursuit
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, troopers assigned to Troop C were investigating a report a stolen vehicle. While at a residence on Ashford Center Road in Ashford, troopers observed the stolen white Ford Mustang traveling westbound, according to state police. Troopers recognized the operator of the Mustang as...
Police chase ends with three arrests after armed robbery
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three men were arrested after a police chase resulting from an armed theft using a defaced firearm, state troopers say. Police responded Saturday around 2:27 a.m. to Bellissimo Grande Hotel at 411 Norwich-Westerly Road in North Stonington after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The complainant said […]
Register Citizen
Two arrested after person stabbed in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — City police arrested two people on Sunday after another individual was stabbed, according to officials. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department, said the person who was stabbed suffered superficial injuries. Boisvert did not immediately identify the arrested individuals or the charges they now...
Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
Eyewitness News
East Haven Police: Man steals car, dogs from Dunkin Donuts parking lot
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Update: Milford Police safely returned the dogs to their owners after they chased the suspect’s car. A dog owner is searching for their dogs after a man stole a car with two dogs inside. Police say the car was stolen from the Dunkin Donuts...
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting
Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say
A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
New Haven man indicted on firearms and narcotics charges: DOC
NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been indicted on firearms and narcotics charges as of Thursday, according to the District of Connecticut. The indictment alleges that 26-year-old Niquelle Landeluis possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had no serial or manufacturer information, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition on Feb 22. Landelius […]
Register Citizen
Police: East Lyme man ‘failed to intervene’ in toddler’s abuse
EAST LYME — Police say they have charged a second person who failed to intervene as a local woman allegedly slapped, strangled and smothered a toddler with a pillow. East Lyme police said 38-year-old David Martin, of East Lyme, was charged Friday by a felony warrant with one count of risk of injury to a child.
Woman shot, killed in Hartford Saturday
HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman is dead after a late-night shooting at 73 Colonial Street in Hartford. According to Hartford Police, they found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. She was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man threatened to run over police, engaged them in pursuit with children in the car: police
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he threatened to run over police officers and engaged them in pursuit with two minors in his car. Rodney Madison, 37, of 596 W. Main St., appeared intoxicated when he allegedly caused a disturbance...
New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
Eyewitness News
22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
Register Citizen
Hartford police seek bank robber
HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
Eyewitness News
Orange police: Man punched, pistol-whipped in morning carjacking
ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for suspects after a violent carjacking in Orange. Authorities said it happened around 5:51 a.m. Friday at the Valero gas station on Boston Post Road. Two males threatened a 70-year-old man with a gun as he walked back to his car, said...
Waterbury police arrest two on illegal firearms and narcotics charges
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested two individuals on illegal firearms and narcotics charges on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officers were patrolling the area of Bronson Street around 8:30 p.m. to address quality of life issues and concerns affecting neighborhood residents, police said. The proactive police work led officers to arrest 34-year-old Ricky Alston […]
Stolen dog returned to owner after first being bought by New Haven woman
A stolen dog named Leo was reunited with its owner after first being bought by a a woman in New Haven, who reunited it with its owner.
Eyewitness News
A serious motorcycle crash is being investigated in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street. The crash was reported to have involved a van and a motorcycle, according to police. The on-scene investigation revealed that a motorcycle traveling south...
Eyewitness News
One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar fight in East Haven turned deadly after a person was shot Saturday morning. Police were called to Bullseye Billiards on 655 Main Street on the report of a shooting. Officials say the incident occurred around 1:36 a.m. Police found that the shooting was...
Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway
A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
