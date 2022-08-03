Read on www.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Related
Should the New England Patriots reunite with this former player?
The New England Patriots might have to rely more heavily on their defense for 2022–should they bring back a former fixture in the middle?. While defenses usually get the better of offenses during training camp practices, what we have see from the Patriots offense hasn’t been great. The newer scheme and uncertainty with playcalling has left the offense as a shell of its former self.
Tom Brady Excused From Friday's Practice - Here's Why
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't spotted at this Friday's practice. Naturally, people were a bit concerned. But the reason for Brady's absence is less serious than some might think (at least, from a playing standpoint). According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Brady was excused from practice today to attend to a personal matter.
Kareem Hunt's "pay me or trade me" stance problematic in multiple ways
The Cleveland Browns had their fair share of drama this offseason, most of it of their own doing around the quarterback position. Former starter Baker Mayfield wanted to be traded after finding out the team was visiting Houston. Even before QB Deshaun Watson agreed to come to Cleveland, Mayfield was done with the team.
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Ex-New England Patriot Says He Crashed Car to Avoid Wrath of Coach Belichick
A former New England Patriots linebacker said he once intentionally crashed his car to avoid the wrath of the head coach when he was running late to practice. Rich Ohrnberger made the confession on his radio show, saying he was worried he would be kicked off the team after he slept past his alarm. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Bill Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’” he said. On the way to practice, Ohrnberger said he saw an old van in front of him and he made a split second decision. “I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.’ It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting,” he said. Ohrnberger said he rear-ended the car and paid off its driver, ultimately keeping his job.Read it at USA Today
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
Baker Mayfield Takes Big Step In Panthers' Quarterback Competition
It appears Baker Mayfield is beginning to take control of the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition. This Friday morning, Mayfield worked with the No. 1 offense during team drills, surpassing both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral on the depth chart. This was always the expected result. However, Matt Rhule kept the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Attorney urges Goodell to ‘do the right thing’ on Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Every...
Bill Belichick’s Patriots are ‘inching along’ in training camp and that’s a problem
Bill Belichick’s team has a new-look offense. So far in training camp, it hasn’t looked very good in New England. With preseason game action and the regular season coming on fast, it’s time for the Patriots to pick up the learning pace.
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colin Cowherd Unveils Shocking Prediction For Bill Belichick
During this Friday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd unveiled his five bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. The boldest prediction Cowherd made is that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire after this season is over. "First of all, retirement is weird. He likes to golf,...
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
NBC Sports
In the Deshaun Watson appeal, will Peter Harvey give the NFL anything other than what the NFL wants?
Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided not to personally handle the appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension, even though the Commissioner had the power to do so under the Personal Conduct Policy. He has instead delegated the matter to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey. There’s no specific deadline for...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. remains available; when will he sign a new deal?
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent, two weeks into training camp. How much longer will he be on the market?. In addition to the question of where he signs, there’s an issue as to when. The folks at NFL Network recently addressed that issue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buccaneers need to start worrying about high draft pick
After seeing a terrible week of practice from their young quarterback, the Buccaneers need to start assessing their future with Kyle Trask. One bad practice is not the end of the world. One bad week of practice is where it starts to get hard to find a positive spin. That is what is happening with Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask.
NBC Sports
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills at Browns camp
Browns running back Kareem Hunt‘s “hold in” appears to be over. Hunt was not participating in team drills during recent Browns practices at training camp, but multiple reporters at Sunday’s session send word that Hunt has been on the field for 11-on-11 work. Hunt was staying off the field because he wants a new contract before playing out the final year of his current deal.
NBC Sports
Eagles bring back Jarrid Williams
The Eagles signed offensive tackle Jarrid Williams on Sunday, the team announced. Philadelphia cut Williams on July 27. He played collegiately at the University of Houston and the University of Miami before signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in May. He appeared in 50 career games between the two programs, starting 37 games at right tackle and two at left tackle.
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan enjoys throwing penalty flags at 49ers camp
The 49ers' coaching staff is preparing the team for all situations. Speaking with reporters on Saturday prior to practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan made it known that he deliberately was throwing out penalty flags. "It's fun to call holding penalties on people who don't hold to watch them get very...
Comments / 0