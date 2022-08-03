ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Should the New England Patriots reunite with this former player?

The New England Patriots might have to rely more heavily on their defense for 2022–should they bring back a former fixture in the middle?. While defenses usually get the better of offenses during training camp practices, what we have see from the Patriots offense hasn’t been great. The newer scheme and uncertainty with playcalling has left the offense as a shell of its former self.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Tom Brady Excused From Friday's Practice - Here's Why

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't spotted at this Friday's practice. Naturally, people were a bit concerned. But the reason for Brady's absence is less serious than some might think (at least, from a playing standpoint). According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Brady was excused from practice today to attend to a personal matter.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Ex-New England Patriot Says He Crashed Car to Avoid Wrath of Coach Belichick

A former New England Patriots linebacker said he once intentionally crashed his car to avoid the wrath of the head coach when he was running late to practice. Rich Ohrnberger made the confession on his radio show, saying he was worried he would be kicked off the team after he slept past his alarm. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Bill Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’” he said. On the way to practice, Ohrnberger said he saw an old van in front of him and he made a split second decision. “I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.’ It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting,” he said. Ohrnberger said he rear-ended the car and paid off its driver, ultimately keeping his job.Read it at USA Today
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Devante Parker
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA

In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lauds#American Football#Patriots Wr#The New England Patriots#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Miami Dolphins#Tyqua
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Unveils Shocking Prediction For Bill Belichick

During this Friday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd unveiled his five bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. The boldest prediction Cowherd made is that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire after this season is over. "First of all, retirement is weird. He likes to golf,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. remains available; when will he sign a new deal?

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent, two weeks into training camp. How much longer will he be on the market?. In addition to the question of where he signs, there’s an issue as to when. The folks at NFL Network recently addressed that issue.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Buccaneers need to start worrying about high draft pick

After seeing a terrible week of practice from their young quarterback, the Buccaneers need to start assessing their future with Kyle Trask. One bad practice is not the end of the world. One bad week of practice is where it starts to get hard to find a positive spin. That is what is happening with Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Kareem Hunt returns to team drills at Browns camp

Browns running back Kareem Hunt‘s “hold in” appears to be over. Hunt was not participating in team drills during recent Browns practices at training camp, but multiple reporters at Sunday’s session send word that Hunt has been on the field for 11-on-11 work. Hunt was staying off the field because he wants a new contract before playing out the final year of his current deal.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles bring back Jarrid Williams

The Eagles signed offensive tackle Jarrid Williams on Sunday, the team announced. Philadelphia cut Williams on July 27. He played collegiately at the University of Houston and the University of Miami before signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in May. He appeared in 50 career games between the two programs, starting 37 games at right tackle and two at left tackle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Shanahan enjoys throwing penalty flags at 49ers camp

The 49ers' coaching staff is preparing the team for all situations. Speaking with reporters on Saturday prior to practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan made it known that he deliberately was throwing out penalty flags. "It's fun to call holding penalties on people who don't hold to watch them get very...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy