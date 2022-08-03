Preview: Wide Receiver Depth Heading Into Fall Camp

The Tigers return an embarrassment of riches to the wide receiver room headlined by Kayshon Boutte

The Tigers roll into fall camp with one of the most lethal wide receiver groups in the entire country. Returning Kayshon Boutte from injury and sophomore wideouts Jack Bech and Malik Nabers ready to hit their stride, this offense has a myriad of weapons to choose from.

Labeled by many as the top receiving room in the nation, it sets lofty expectations for this unit with the Sept. 4 opener against Florida State vastly approaching. Despite not having a true starting quarterback named yet, whoever is labeled QB1 will have an embarrassment of riches to choose from at receiver.

Here’s a look at just a few of the options in this wide receiver room:

Kayshon Boutte - Junior

The All-American wide receiver is set to rock the legendary No. 7 jersey in the 2022 season for the Tigers. Before Boutte suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2021, he was one of the most potent offensive weapons in college football. In six games, he caught 38 passes for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List member, awarded to the nation's top pass catcher, is poised for a season to remember with many expecting Boutte to be a high draft pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Boutte will be the leader in a locker room that has a number of options to choose from. With the younger guys learning from a WR1 who carries himself as such, it’ll be exciting to monitor the growth Boutte makes in what many expect to be his final season in Death Valley.

Jaray Jenkins - Senior

Jenkins returns for his fifth and final season with the Tigers. After a rollercoaster 2021 season, Jenkins now has the chance to go out on a high note and cap off what has been an incredible LSU career.

The dynamic pass catcher will watch yet another quarterback battle take place. With Myles Brennan returning for his sixth-year, it’s safe to say that throughout spring camp, the Brennan-Jenkins duo shined brightest. The two connected on a number of eye-opening plays, but none more electric than their 50-yard touchdown in Tiger Stadium during a scrimmage.

Look for Jenkins to embrace the leadership role with LSU this season. Laying it all on the line and prepared to boost his draft stock, Jenkins has the chance to elevate this offense to another level.

The Sophomore Trio - Malik Nabers/Jack Bech/Brian Thomas Jr.

This group needs no introduction. An elite unit who has shown flashes of greatness in just one year with the Tigers, 2022 will see this squad level up in a big way. We saw what Bech is capable of with starting snaps, but what about Nabers? Thomas Jr?

Nabers looks to insert himself as WR2 after a stellar spring camp. Looking to carry over his success into fall camp, he has the opportunity to shine bright for an LSU group that has a number of weapons on the outside.

For Thomas Jr., the tenacious wideout can go up and catch virtually any ball thrown his way. Playing with tremendous physicality, Thomas Jr. has the chance to be a key piece to this offense in 2022 if he plays his cards right during camp.

Kyren Lacy - Junior (Louisiana Transfer)

At 6-foot-3, 212-pounds, Lacy has the size and strength to hang with the best of them in the SEC, boosting his stock during his time in Lafayette under head coach Billy Napier.

Choosing the Tigers over Oklahoma, Auburn, Ole Miss and many others, Lacy believed in the vision head coach Brian Kelly has for this program, knowing he can be an immediate impact player in this offense.

In his two years at the University of Louisiana, Lacy totaled 50 receptions for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Cajuns, bursting on the scene quickly as a true freshman.