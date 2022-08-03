Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Ouroboros Fusion guide and all partner combinations
From the outside, most JRPGs appear similar. Typically people slot them into either turn-based or action RPGs, but in reality each one introduces or reinvents mechanics within those basic boundaries to different degrees to spice up the gameplay. This could be as simple as how spells work, how elements react, or how turns are decided. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 plays out in real time with a party of characters fighting in the field all at once. Aside from the smaller mechanical elements, the big new addition to this JRPG is the Ouroboros system.
How to get Guilmon in Digimon Survive
There are tons of Digimon in Digimon Survive that you can find, fight, and make friends with to join your team during your adventure. For the most part, each of these creatures are accessible through natural play, though with a bit of random chance dictating which ones you encounter at any time. Unlike the mainline Pokemon games, there are no special forms or creatures locked behind different versions of the game. That being said, there is one slight exception you will want to know about sooner rather than later.
How to change your display name on Roblox
The name you pick for online games says a lot about you. Your username is meant to be an alias of sorts, protecting your true identity, while also being a fun, catchy, descriptive, or somehow unique identifier that you're proud to wear. However, sometimes we don't put as much thought into our display names as we should. Whether it's because we're too excited to just get started playing or picked something in the past we no longer feel is appropriate, everyone comes to a point where they wish they had a different online name at some point.
Freedom Planet 2 makes the leap to consoles next summer
GalaxyTrail announced that Freedom Planet 2, the sequel to the 2012 Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired platformer Freedom Planet, is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2023. The game will launch on PC and Linux via Steam on September 13. The indie...
How to post on Reddit: everything you need to know
Maybe you're totally new to Reddit, or maybe you're a longtime lurker and first-time poster. Either way, you might not be familiar with how to post on Reddit. Below, you'll find instructions on how to post on Reddit whether you normally browse your favorite subreddits on your PC or on your phone via the Reddit mobile app.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Gem crafting guide
JRPGs have evolved a great deal since their early days. Where characters previously only got stronger by leveling up, the genre has gone on to include dozens of other factors in how strong a character can be with new weapons, armor, gear, clothing, and more. By the time we get to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you are going to be juggling multiple party members that all have their own loadouts to maximize if you want to stand a chance against the harsh monsters that stand in your way.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Coins guide: what they do and how to farm them
JRPGs love to create their own terms for just about everything. Currency, spells, abilities, classes — you name it and a JRPG will rename it. In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, not only do they have all those previously mentioned mechanics to learn but also two types of currencies. Thankfully, these aren’t the types that have invaded more predatory games which have one in-game currency and another you need to spend real money on, but rather one special type that is much more difficult to come by.
‘Wordle’ today, August 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#414)
Trying to solve Wordle #414 for August 7, 2022, and need some help?. Having a lazy Sunday? You might have slept in the morning, but it’s Wordle time now! Sunday’s great for capping off a week of Wordle wins and reviewing your record — did you really need four guesses on Friday or were you rushing it? Maybe you need to change up your starting word.
The Apple Watch Series 8 might not get the redesign you were hoping for
Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 at the iPhone 14 event in September this year. The event is just around a month away now, and a new leak about the Apple Watch Series 8 has emerged, providing some information about the company’s upcoming wearables. Interestingly, it contradicts some information about the watch’s design that surfaced previously.
This concept reimagines a classic Mac app in desperate need of a revamp
One of Mac’s most used apps hasn’t seen a significant redesign in years. While the Contacts app works just fine, there are plenty of ways it could be improved, as shown in a fascinating new concept that reimagines it after being given the same treatment as many other apps bundled in MacOS.
Amazon cut the price of the 2021 iPad to $300
It’s hard to remember what life was like before tablets were part of our daily workflow, and just like laptops and smartphones, they need to be updated every now and then to keep up with current tech, which is why we always keep an eye out for the best iPad deals. Right now just so happens to be one of those times, as Amazon is offering a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for $300, saving you $29, or 9% off the original retail price of $329. Apple deals are rare, so if you’re thinking about upgrading your iPad or buying one for the first time, click the Buy Now below to grab one at a great price.
The Pixel Fold may skip an important feature used on other foldables
The anticipated Google Pixel Fold may lack a feature you would least expect to be absent from foldables — or any other smartphone, for that matter. According to a rumor by the Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media app Weibo (via 9to5Google), the Pixel Fold won’t have a selfie camera on its inner display.
LG Tone Free T90Q review: Taking a spatial shot at the AirPods Pro, with a little help from Dolby
LG Tone Free T90Q review: Taking a spatial shot at the AirPods Pro, with a little help from Dolby. “Hyper-immersive listening and an insane number of features.”. Let’s just get this out of the way: The LG Tone Free T90Q not only look just like Apple’s iconic AirPods Pro — they offer almost all of the AirPods Pro’s signature features (and many it lacks), including head-tracking spatial audio. That latter part is important, though, given that there are so many copycat earbuds that look the part but fall short where it really counts.
See elements as colors in this galaxy where stars are being born
From Hubble to the James Webb Space Telescope, when you think of the tools that capture images of space some of the first examples that come to mind are likely to be space-based telescopes. These telescopes have the advantage of being above the water vapor in Earth’s atmosphere which can distort readings, and allows them to look out at the universe in great detail. But there are advantages of ground-based telescopes as well, such as being able to build much larger structures and to more easily upgrade these telescopes with new instruments.
Demon Throttle is an awesome retro shooter you’ll probably never play
Demon Throttle is an 8-bit retro throwback from Gato Robato developer Doinksoft and Devolver Digital that would feel right at home alongside other retro-inspired indie games on any digital game storefront. But Demon Throttle will never be available digitally. Like the NES games it’s inspired by, Demon Throttle is only available physically at launch. And right now, only 10,000 people are getting copies of the game after pre-ordering through Special Reserve Games last June.
Why Amazon acquiring iRobot will make Roombas even better
You’ve probably seen the news by now that Amazon has signed an agreement to buy iRobot for $1.7 billion. There have been a lot of mixed reactions to the news, but it’s important to understand exactly what the agreement means. Contents. On-board Alexa, maybe?. First of all, the...
How to factory reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro
Any responsible owner of anything electronic needs to not only know how to use it but also how to reset it. That, too, is true for knowing how to reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro. Why? Maybe it's because Bluetooth sometimes is a fickle mistress — both on the side...
Save $85 on the Alienware S5000 gaming chair today
Gaming chair deals can save you a chunky amount of cash considering well-designed gaming chairs can be expensive. That’s why we’re delighted to see the price of the Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair at Dell reduced by $85. Normally priced at $400, it’s down to $315 for a limited time only. While that’s not exactly impulse-buy territory, if you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup in a way that helps you avoid body aches and pains (and permanent damage), it’s a worthwhile investment to make.
Best Buy is offering a 55-inch OLED TV from LG for only $1,000 this weekend
There’s no such thing as bad 4K TV deals to build your home theater around, but if you want one of the best images modern consumer technology is able to produce, OLED TV deals are where you should turn your attention. The 55-inch model of the LG G1 Series OLED Evo TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can grab it for just $1,000, which is a massive $400 savings from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are 30 free days of FuboTV Pro and three free months of Apple TV+.
The Nothing Phone 1 is what the OnePlus 10T could have been
The Nothing Phone 1 and OnePlus 10T come from the same place. What’s the best Android phone for your buck right now? Sure, every phone seeks to answer that question, but this is one rare occasion where we see two different companies with such a shared history deliver answers to the same question that are so different.
