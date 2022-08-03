Selena Gomez to remake 'Working Girl' with 20th Century: report

Read on www.foxnews.com
Celebrities share supportive messages for Anne Heche following fiery crash, hospitalization
Several celebrities have expressed their love and best wishes to actress Anne Heche, following a major vehicular crash in Los Angeles that left her hospitalized with severe burns and other injuries. Actor Alec Baldwin, 64, shared a video on Instagram where he called Heche "an old pal" and "an amazingly...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Anne Heche in 'stable' condition after chaotic car crash, 'expected to pull through'
Actress Anne Heche is in "stable" condition after crashing a car into a California home Friday. A representative for the actress told People magazine, "Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time." Heche's...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari slam ex Kevin Federline over claims that their kids are avoiding her
Britney Spears fired back at ex-husband Kevin Federline Saturday night over an interview he did, claiming their two sons are choosing not to see her. "One word: Hurtful," the pop star wrote in her Instagram story. "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding
Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
