Wyandotte County, KS

Abortion rights issue fueled surge in Kansas voter turnout

By John Pepitone
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The battle over abortion rights appears to have prompted more voters to cast ballots in the Kansas primary election.

In Wyandotte County, a stronghold county for Democrats, voter turnout is at 35 percent for Tuesday’s election.

That’s 10 points higher than the last midterm primary in 2018.

In suburban Johnson County, more than half of registered voters cast ballots, highly unusual in a primary election.

Rural counties dominated by Republican voters also had strong turnout.

The Kansas secretary of state estimated that statewide turnout could match the record set in the 2008 presidential election — more than 63 percent.

Wyandotte County’s election commissioner says it was clear to him early on that the constitutional amendment question was fueling a surge in voter participation.

“June 24th when Roe versus Wade was announced, that following day was a Saturday,” Michael Abbott, Wyandotte County Election Commissioner, said. “We had 150 brand new voter registration applications, which is a lot for us. And each day after that it was about 100 on average. To kind of compare, usually we get 15, maybe 20. So to have over 100 a day, you could tell a lot of people were interested in the question, plus the calls we got that were coming in.”

Abbott says mail-in voting and advance voting also boosted turnout, helping to ease congestion on Election Day.

Mail-in ballots are still being received and counted as long as they were postmarked on or before Election Day.

By law, those ballots will continue to be received and counted until Friday.

Election turnout is usually larger for the general election. Abbott hopes that will be the case in November, because it means more people are participating in our democracy.

KSN News

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No

For today’s Town Talk, let’s do a news and notes election edition:. • While the outcome was clear when we went to press Tuesday night, the total vote count was not for the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would have eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office posted complete totals on Wednesday. They are: No, 534,134 votes, or 59%; Yes, 374,611 votes, or 41%. The results don’t become official until Aug. 15, but this didn’t end up being a particularly close race. The results aren’t going to change in any meaningful way, and the Value Them Both supporters of the amendment did concede defeat on Tuesday night.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas ballots will have post-election audit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A random selection of Tuesday’s 2022 Primary races will be audited in accordance with Kansas statutes, according to the Kansas Secretary of State. In accordance with the statute, “…the county election officer shall conduct a manual audit or tally of each vote cast, regardless of the method of voting, in 1% of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
KANSAS STATE
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Kansas

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
KANSAS STATE
