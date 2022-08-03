New Orleans officer arrested, accused in DUI-related incident

Read on www.wdsu.com
Related
WDSU
2 shootings reported in New Orleans East on Saturday, one involving a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported another shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday. According to reports, a juvenile was shot in the 6000 block of Downman Road around 4:27 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated. The other shooting happened around...
WDSU
Police investigating homicide in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Homicide in the 3900 block of Downman Road. Initial reports show that a man was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to his body. EMS pronounced the man dead on scene. The initial call was made at 5:24 P.M.
NOPD: Girl dies in stabbing; guardian arrested
New Orleans police say a second juvenile, a boy, is in critical condition after the Sunday morning stabbing in the Florida Area of New Orleans.
Warrant issued for two accused of burglarizing a vehicle in Warehouse District
On July 3, Quinn and Gomash entered a parking garage in the 600 block of John Churchill Chase Street and burglarized a vehicle, say officers. A warrant has been issued for their arrests on charges of Simple Burglary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOPD: Two sent to hospital after argument turned violent Saturday
Officers responded to the 6000 block of Downman Road and discovered that the alleged suspect and victim were involved in an altercation.
NOPD investigates a shooting in N.O. East
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 6000 block of Downman Road. Initial reports show a male juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to his body. Police say the initial call came in about 4:27 p.m.
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans East leaves one man injured
New Orleans police have reported a shooting in New Orleans East on Friday evening that left one person injured. According to reports, a man sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his body on the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue around 4:32 p.m. Anyone with information is urged to...
wbrz.com
I-10 blocked Saturday night following police chase, crash; suspect at large after fleeing on foot
KENNER - Two lanes of I-10 East were blocked off Saturday night following a police chase and crash on the highway. Kenner police told WWL-TV the chase happened during a traffic stop on Loyola Drive when the suspect sped off towards I-10 East. While police were chasing the vehicle, the...
Little Woods shooting Saturday morning leaves man wounded, details limited
Just before 10:40 a.m., officers responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Bill Street. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
New Orleans mother booked in fatal stabbing of 4-year-old daughter, injury of 2-year-old son
A New Orleans woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing her 4-year-old daughter to death and attempting to do the same to her 2-year-old son, according to police. Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was booked on one count of second degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of second degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said, after she allegedly stabbed the children at a home in the 3100 block of Law Street in the Florida area.
2 murders in the 9th Ward within an hour NOPD reports
Three people were shot and two died in two separate shootings in the 9th Ward that happened within one hour of each other. The first shooting happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lamanche
WDSU
Homicide in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Fifth District officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, and upon their arrival, located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced...
WWL-TV
Shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue leaves 37-year-old dead
NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old is dead after a shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans Seventh Ward area on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
37-year-old shot and killed on Elysian Fields Avenue Friday afternoon: NOPD
On August 5, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the South 7th Ward.
Barely an hour after 2 men were shot, NOPD responds to homicide in 9th Ward
A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.
Information on four separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center released: OPSO
According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, the incidents happened in the past eight days.
Kenner Police chase ends with crash on I-10, driver at large
KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are looking for a driver who led authorities on a chase through the I-10 before crashing and fleeing on foot Saturday night. According to police, the driver took off during a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Drive in Kenner and hopped onto I-10 East.
St. Bernard detectives search for man accused of armed robbery in Chalmette
Detectives in St. Bernard have released still images from surveillance footage, asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Chalmette at gunpoint on Thursday.
fox8live.com
Funeral service Sunday for slain rapper JayDaYoungan in Bogalusa
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A funeral service for slain rapper JayDaYoungan is set for 1 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7) in the auditorium of Bogalusa High School. Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, was killed in his hometown on July 27 in a double shooting that also left his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. wounded. The burgeoning rap star with 2.8 million followers on Instagram was 24.
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
Comments / 5