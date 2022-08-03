Match Group Down 17% as Revenue Misses, New Developments Paused

Read on www.tipranks.com
Related
tipranks.com
Why Are Expedia Shares Trending Higher?
Driven by robust demand for travel, Expedia reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, significantly topping both earnings and revenue estimates. Expedia (EXPE) shares jumped over 6% during the extended trading session yesterday after the American online travel company delivered blowout second-quarter results. Markedly, the company reported the highest ever second quarter revenues and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
tipranks.com
AMD Remains on Track to Meet Its Targets, Says Analyst
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) could not deliver the by now almost customary beat-and-raise in its latest quarterly statement, even as the company delivered record revenues driven by a big growth for its server sales. The chip giant generated sales of $6.55 billion, amounting to a 70.1% year-over-year increase and just...
tipranks.com
Fiverr Beats on Earnings, Misses Revenues; Shares Up 8.5%
Fiverr’s earnings for the quarter surpassed Street expectations but declined from the previous year. However, the rise in revenues from the year-ago quarter indicates strong prospects for the company. Online marketplace for freelance services provider Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) reported mixed results for the second quarter, which ended...
tipranks.com
Why Did Adidas Shares Jump Despite Trimmed FY22 Outlook?
Adidas Q2 results were mixed, with strong second quarter results driven by strong momentum in Western markets setting off higher supply chain costs and the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Shares of Adidas AG (DE:ADS) (ADDYY) jumped 3.3% on August 4 after the sportswear giant reported strong second-quarter results...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
FIGS Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Website Traffic Hinted at It
FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) grabbed many eyeballs after reporting upbeat results for the second quarter of 2022. Its earnings beat in the quarter was 50% and the sales surprise stood at 3.6%. A rise in traffic to the company’s website hinted at the company’s impressive performance in the second quarter.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
tipranks.com
Website Traffic Predicts Yelp’s Q2 Beat; Shares Up 14%
Robust advertising demand helped Yelp deliver record second-quarter revenue. Investors cheered the numbers in an after-market rally on Thursday. Yelp (YELP) shares gained 14.5% during the extended trading session yesterday after the company delivered robust second-quarter numbers. Impressively, our website traffic tool indicated this second quarter outperformance, with the total...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why DoorDash Bounced 12% Despite Q2 Loss
DoorDash bounced 12% in the extended trading session yesterday after the company reported impressive revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million, which was above the high end of the company’s outlook range. DoorDash (DASH) shares jumped almost 12% during the extended trading session on August 4, despite the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Pinterest Stock Seems Rife with Speculation
While everyone enjoys a heartwarming comeback tale, the realities facing social media service Pinterest (including a tough battle within a declining advertising field) make PINS stock rather unpalatable for non-gamblers. On the surface, the overall poor financial results that image-sharing platform Pinterest (PINS) delivered for its second quarter of 2022...
tipranks.com
Block Stock Price Dropped 7%. Here’s Why
Block’s revenue and earnings declined from the previous year. However, the results managed to surpass Street expectations. Meanwhile, investors are loading up on the stock due to its operational strength. Financial services and digital payments company Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June...
tipranks.com
These Are the Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in July 2022
July was a month driven by surprise investor optimism. A look at which stocks were bought and discarded the most during the month will tell us more about the behavior patterns of investors during unprecedented times. Despite the continued macroeconomic uncertainty and another 75 basis-point interest rate hike, July was...
tipranks.com
Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel’s chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes...
tipranks.com
How Has MGNI Stock Performed Lately?
MGNI stock’s recent volatility has caught investor attention. Let’s learn more about this tech firm. The journey of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) stock has not been smooth over the past year. According to TipRanks, MGNI stock has declined almost 22% over the last three months, 37.7% in the last six months, and over 52% year-to-date. Further, the stock has lost 72.2% in the last year.
tipranks.com
Canaccord Genuity Reports Weak Q1 Results
The global economic downturn has significantly impacted Canada-based Canaccord Genuity’s fiscal first-quarter results. Financial services firm Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. (TSE: CF) has reported weak results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ended June 30). This is the first time in the last two years that the company’s earnings fell short of expectations.
tipranks.com
Roblox Stock: Top Metaverse Play is Way Oversold
Roblox stock has been beaten down more than 80% from its highs as margins erode and user growth slows pace in the face of a recession. Despite the headwinds, Roblox remains a top metaverse contender that may have a wider moat than you’d expect. Co-experience platform developer Roblox (RBLX)...
tipranks.com
Parkland Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Revises Guidance
Robust organic and inorganic growth and operational efficiencies have helped the company deliver encouraging earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Parkland Corporation (TSE: PKI) has posted impressive results for the second quarter of 2022 and provided encouraging guidance for the full-year 2022. The upbeat earnings results should provide some boost to the company’s shares, which were down 3.7% on August 4.
tipranks.com
LYFT Stock Jumps 9.9% on Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results
LYFT stock jumped 9.9% early Friday as investors cheered its impressive earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has posted impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. Shares of the company were up 9.9% in Friday’s pre-market trading session as investors looked impressed with the company’s upbeat results.
tipranks.com
Cloudflare Soars 21% on Upbeat Q2 Results, Raised Guidance
Cloudflare delivered a robust Q2 quarter, and the full-year outlook remains buoyant. Top Investors also seem very positive about the stock at the moment. Cybersecurity company Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Both revenue and earnings topped the consensus estimates. Furthermore, the company raised its revenue outlook for the year.
tipranks.com
MicroStrategy Stock Could Hit $950, Says Analyst
On Tuesday, MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced Q2 earnings, but as has become customary for this company, the results took on a secondary role to the headline grabbing antics of its bitcoin activity, led of course by BTC evangelist and now former CEO Michael Saylor. Under Saylor’s guidance, the software company has...
tipranks.com
Two stocks from Richard Taylor are sitting on huge growth potential
Richard Taylor is among the most popular names in the UK investment banking domain. Here we will discuss two stocks on which he is bullish. Four-star analyst Richard Taylor has a satisfyingly high average return on two of his rated stocks – online trading group IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) and watch retailer Watches of Switzerland Group (GB:WOSG), which have returns of around 20% and 48%, respectively.
Comments / 0