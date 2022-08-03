ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

WTNH

Man shot in Norwich in critical condition

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition, police say. Norwich Police, Fire and American Ambulance arrived to Division Street at around 12:05 a.m. Officers located the injured man, who was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently in critical […]
NORWICH, CT
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash

Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
westernmassnews.com

Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Route 202 in Holyoke reopen following deadly crash

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 in Holyoke has claimed one life. Holyoke Police confirm that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday. They said, according to eyewitnesses, that the car involved crossed over into the other lane and into the path of a tractor trailer.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash

A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
RANDOLPH, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash

Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
WTNH

2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

81-year-old man, 60-year-old woman struck, killed by car in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two pedestrians lost their lives after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Easthampton. That collision happened on Northampton Street, right in front of Burger King. The scene was blocked off to traffic for several hours last night while police worked to investigate this car versus pedestrian crash.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
iheart.com

Texas Man Charged In Double Fatal Chicopee Crash

A Texas man is facing charges for a deadly crash in Chicopee. The Hampden District Attorney's Office says Demian Ward of Fort Worth is charged with motor vehicle homicide and reckless operation. Ward allegedly hit a car with his pickup truck while exiting a gas station at Montgomery Street on...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield Police identify attempted robbery suspects

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department Detective Bureau has been able to identify two men suspected of attempting to rob a corner store back on July 28. According to Westfield Police, two male individuals entered New Corner Variety on Crown Street around 8 p.m. on July 28. Once...
WESTFIELD, MA

