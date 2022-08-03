Mpls Mayor signs ‘reproductive haven’ executive order

(FOX 9) - A 24-year-old woman who was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River on Saturday is sharing her story from a hospital bed. Ryhley Mattison suffered a punctured lung as well as an injured diaphragm and stomach in the July 30 attack on the Apple River in Wisconsin that left three other people injured and 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead. Mattison had to be resuscitated when she arrived at Regions Hospital in St. Paul last weekend, where she survived surgery to put some of her insides back together.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO