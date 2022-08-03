Mpls Mayor signs ‘reproductive haven’ executive order

Read on www.fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
fox9.com
Metro Transit Police: A top cop, a laptop, and accusations of racism, sexism
(FOX 9) - On a recent Saturday afternoon, Brooke Blakey was volunteering at North Commons Park with Seeds to Harvest, a coalition of nonprofits teaching kids what it means to give back to their community. But Blakey never imagined her own efforts at giving back would cost her so much.
fox9.com
Minnesota woman denied morning-after pill by pharmacist wins $25K
(FOX 9) - In a landmark case, a jury found a Minnesota pharmacy didn't discriminate against a woman who was denied the morning-after pill in 2019, but the jury did award her $25,000. The lawsuit, which was filed in December 2019, alleged McGregor Pharmacy (formerly Thrift White) violated the Minnesota...
fox9.com
Prior Lake hosts first anti-racism and inclusion dance jam
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Saturday was the first annual Playdays Dance Jam, dedicated to promoting anti-racism and inclusiveness after several disturbing incidents. Late last year, two videos circulated on social media that appeared to show Prior Lake High School students making racist comments. The events led to an...
Uptown hopes return of art fair is return to normalcy as well
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Near the corner of Lake and Hennepin, one of the biggest art fairs in the state is back for the first time since 2019. "I think it's great. I hope everything goes ok for the entire weekend, and they have decent weather, and a lot of people come down to watch and see," said fairgoer Mary Ross of Champlin.
fox9.com
Minnesota animal rescue brings supplies to shelters impacted by flooding
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - When Secondhand Hounds, an animal rescue based out of Minnetonka, heard that some of the shelters they partner with in Kentucky were struggling to get supplies because of flooding, they put out a call for donations. Maggie Schmitz with Secondhand Hounds says the non-profit goes...
fox9.com
Hmong language and learning camp underway in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's Sunisa Lee Day at the i-Strive Hmong Summer Camp, and dozens of kids are trying their hand at some Olympic sports. The idea for the camp started 19 years ago with Dr. Sally Baas, who recognized the need for a summer camp specifically dedicated to Hmong youth while she was teaching at Concordia University.
fox9.com
Missing woman found safe in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman reported missing Sunday afternoon in St. Paul has been found safe, police said. Officers reported the woman was located shortly after 8 p.m., about an hour after police issued the alert.
Secondhand Hounds helping with animals in need after flooding in Kentucky
When Secondhand Hounds, an animal rescue based out of Minnetonka, heard the shelters the partner with in Kentucky were in need of supplies due to flooding, they knew they wanted to help. They put out the call for donations and were overwhelmed by the response.
fox9.com
Family donates suncatchers to St. Cloud Hospital in memory of son
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - At CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital, patients are getting the gift of light from the Moorefield family. On Thursday, Rachel, Steve, Bella, and Myley Moorefield gave more than 300 suncatchers from their business, Eternal Rainbows, to the hospital. It's a passion project they started after...
fox9.com
Wright County deputies fatally shot armed man 'having mental health challenges'
OTSEGO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a man who they say was "having mental health challenges" and allegedly threatened them with a knife early Sunday morning. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE...
fox9.com
Minneapolis police investigating fatal shooting near George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue early Saturday morning. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting with a possible victim around 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
Mall of America reopens after shooting | KMSP
The Mall of America reopened Friday after a shooting sent stores into lockdown the day before. Extra police and security have been added to the mall since the incident.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Damp Sunday, beautiful week ahead
A few showers are expected to roll through Sunday before clearing up, heading into the week. Monday's highs will be in the mid-70s, with temperatures slowly climbing into the 80s as the week goes on.
fox9.com
Watch: Apple River stabbing victim shares story from hospital bed
(FOX 9) - A 24-year-old woman who was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River on Saturday is sharing her story from a hospital bed. Ryhley Mattison suffered a punctured lung as well as an injured diaphragm and stomach in the July 30 attack on the Apple River in Wisconsin that left three other people injured and 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead. Mattison had to be resuscitated when she arrived at Regions Hospital in St. Paul last weekend, where she survived surgery to put some of her insides back together.
fox9.com
Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
Dylan Wright, Terell Smith shine in Gophers first open practice of fall camp
MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time since the April 30 Spring Game, the University of Minnesota football team opened up practice for the public and media to watch with the team's first game less than a month away. PJ Fleck and the Gophers moved Saturday’s workout to the team’s indoor...
fox9.com
Burnsville police arrest man in connection to apartment fire
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was arrested for his alleged connection to a Burnsville apartment fire believed to have been an act of arson that displaced residents in about 50 units. Firefighters were dispatched to a 5-story apartment complex located on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway around...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Rain and rumbles throughout the weekend
Pockets of heavy showers and storms are expected throughout the day Saturday and into Sunday. Parts of southeast Minnesota could see 2-4 inches of rain.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Storms possible this weekend
(FOX 9) - It'll be hot again on Friday with plenty of sunshine, but this weekend will be quite unsettled with the possibility of storms, including some severe. A cold front that's making its way to Minnesota will trigger some thunderstorms Friday evening and night in northwestern Minnesota, which could see some severe weather.
