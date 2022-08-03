Read on www.stlouisgametime.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
3 potential landing places for unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri
There’s a lot of money for free agents who just won the Stanley Cup. There’s even more money for unrestricted
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Milan Lucic, David Perron, and the San Jose Sharks
Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in bringing back Milan Lucic?. Lucic is in the last year of his deal and carries a $6 million salary cap hit. A source said on Sunday night that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving could be willing to...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Dream Team of Current & Former Active Players
Ever wonder what a lineup of your favourite team would look like if they didn’t trade away that young talent too soon or were able to bring back that top-end player that left in free agency? Well, look no further because this series is designed to analyze all the former and current active players that have played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and form the best lineup from that list. It will look at where the players are right now in their careers and show what a dream team of all the best players to come through the organization would look like today. This is, of course, not taking into account the salaries of the players, so think of it as ‘Be a GM’ mode in a video game where the salary cap is turned off. Enjoy.
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Line Options for Oliver Wahlstrom This Season
The New York Islanders enter next season with a handful of young players that they hope can step up and provide a spark to an otherwise veteran-heavy roster. Furthermore, with the team looking to compete for the Stanley Cup, a breakout player can determine this rosters ceiling and, most importantly, put the roster over the top.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
4 Bruins Prospects Who Must Have an Impact in 3 Years
It’s no secret that the Boston Bruins are not blessed with a deep prospect pool. Peter Baracchini of The Hockey Writers ranked their pool 26th in his January rankings. In terms of looking towards the future and the thought of a rebuild, that’s not a promising look for the Black and Gold.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
How a switched locker led to a young Albert Pujols thinking he was sent down by the Cardinals
Albert Pujols is one of the greatest MLB sluggers of all time, and now that he's back with the St. Louis Cardinals, he's ending his historic career in the place where it all began. The Cardinals drafted Pujols in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB draft and quickly brought...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hot Cardinals extend Yankees’ misery in shutout win
Jordan Montgomery and three St. Louis Cardinals relievers combined to shut out the New York Yankees 1-0 on two hits
Yardbarker
St. Louis Blues’ All-Time Lineup of First-Round Picks
Since the 1968 NHL expansion that birthed the St. Louis Blues, the franchise has drafted 39 players in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. Several of them have gone on to have impactful careers on and off the ice and became icons in the hockey community. Here’s a look at the club’s first-round draft choices throughout the years to form the best starting lineup possible. The exercise and selection process included the best player at their respective position, regardless of their time with the franchise.
Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson
The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues
Three weeks after the opening of NHL free agency, plenty of players remain unsigned into the first week of August. One of the players still searching for a deal is Evan Rodrigues, a breakout player for last season's Pittsburgh Penguins. To say that the free agent market has behaved differently...
NHL
Predators Sign Yakov Trenin to Two-Year, $3.4 Million Contract
Nashville, Tenn. (August 5, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $3.4 million contract. Trenin, 25 (1/13/97), set several NHL career highs in 2021-22, including games played (80); goals (17); assists (7); points...
Yardbarker
If the Season Started Now: Maple Leafs’ Projected Lineup in 2022-23
There’s a lot of time yet between now and when the 2022-23 NHL regular season begins. However, is it ever too soon to speculate about what the Toronto Maple Leafs’ starting lineup will look like?. One caveat is that the players who made this projected starting lineup are...
Yardbarker
4 Blues Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues saw a multitude of success in the regular season during their 2021-22 campaign. From the production of nine players scoring 20 or more goals, to the breakout of forward Robert Thomas and the performance of goaltender Ville Husso, the team may be in line for some regression in 2022-23. Let’s take a look at four players who will be under the microscope to repeat or increase their performance from last season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Capitals’ Jonsson-Fjallby Will Need to Play Key Role This Season
The 2022-23 season will be an important one for the Washington Capitals. I’m not questioning whether or not the franchise can contend, but can they survive not just their schedule per se, but the bigger picture and generational shift in the roster? That said, one under-the-radar player who may have a bigger role in the NHL this season is 24-year-old Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Most Heartbreaking Loss in Franchise History
As one of the NHL’s two oldest franchises without a Stanley Cup championship, it goes without saying that the Buffalo Sabres have had more than a few painful defeats in their 29 playoff appearances, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. Given this, it would be easy to assume that the team’s most heartbreaking defeat would be one of those two, right?
NHL
Murray, Stanley Cup get own billboard in White City
Avalanche defenseman, trophy find fame in Saskatchewan. Queue the song "Proud of Your Boy," because White City, Saskatchewan is just that. The city put up a sign that said, "Welcome to White City. Proud home of Stanley Cup champion Ryan Murray." It looked perfect next to the Colorado Avalanche defenseman, where he posed with the Stanley Cup.
Cardinals rally past Cubs to open doubleheader
Lars Nootbaar delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a
Comments / 0