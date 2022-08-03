Former Athens City Schools official sentenced for role in fraud scheme

Read on www.waff.com
Man charged with capital murder in July Huntsville shooting
Police were called to the 1300-block of Lancewood Drive shortly after midnight on July 29.
2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.
Embattled Limestone Correctional warden resigns; status of investigation into wrongdoing unclear
After more than four months on administrative leave, the top warden at Limestone Correctional Facility is no longer a state employee. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed exclusively to WAAY 31 that Deborah Toney retired from her role at the prison effective Aug. 1. Toney was escorted out of the...
One dead after Lawrence Co. officer involved shooting
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. According to a press release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to make stop a Ford F-150 driven by Marty Hutto around 9:15 p.m. but the vehicle refused to yield.
Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting. One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Saturday shooting...
AG's office replies to Mike Blakely appeal, says they told defense key witness was under investigation
The State of Alabama this week responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal of his conviction on first-degree theft of property and use of official position for personal gain charges.
Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update
CULLMAN, Ala. – The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday. “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses. “Keep in...
Saturday shooting turned into a stand-off
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting. Updated: 9 hours ago. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting...
Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Limestone County
One person was arrested after a standoff in Limestone County on Saturday.
Alabama A&M hosts forum for cheerleaders on domestic violence in the wake of Chi McDade murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was an emotional afternoon for cheerleaders at Alabama A&M. On July 28th, Chi McDade was murdered in a domestic violence incident. Sunday afternoon, leaders and coaches decided to use that tragedy as a teaching moment. “I literally met her a week before she passed. I...
Russellville man charged with drug trafficking, chemical endangerment of a child
A man has been charged with chemically endangering his children and trafficking hydrocodone and oxycodone in Russellville.
Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff's corruption trial
State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
2 charged with drug trafficking, bond set at more than $1.5 million
Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Jackson County man charged with murder in stabbing
A Flat Rock man is facing a murder charge after an early morning stabbing in Jackson County.
Alabama couple attacked by man hiding in their home's closet, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Alabama residents were injured Friday when a man hiding in their home closet jumped out and cut them, authorities said. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the home in Huntsville at about 1:07 p.m. CDT, WAFF-TV reported. The homeowners said they discovered...
Alabama woman gets 63-year sentence in father's 2020 murder
A Morgan County woman was sentenced Tuesday to 63 years in prison in connection with her father’s 2020 shooting death. Angela Joy Vest, 42, of Elkmont, was found guilty in May of the March 26, 2020 murder of Kenneth Dewayne Vest, 60. Authorities arrived on that day at a...
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
Woman stabbed in neck, arm, chest during mental health emergency, police say. Angela Worley, 54, of Jacksboro, was stabbed multiple times while she was driving to the hospital. Woman dies after truck hits two pedestrians on North Broadway. Updated: 23 minutes ago. A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North...
Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office held active shooter training at Asbury High
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at Asbury High School practicing their response to an active shooting situation. Sheriff Phil Sims said simulating the unthinkable allows his deputies to practice the skills they have to protect students. The scenario had an active shooter enter a classroom, take hostages and wait for police officers to respond.
Joe's Pawn raided by federal agents
The Secret Service told News 19 that the Marshall County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.
48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, Danny Peters, talks campaign
Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already out there. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his platform. Updated: 4 hours ago. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Council candidate, David Little, talks about his platform. Owner among three arrested...
