AEW's Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee Announce They're Expecting Their First Child

WWE SummerSlam was full of memorable moments, including how the battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship happened to end. Those who watched the show will remember that Liv Morgan was able to pin Ronda Rousey's shoulders to the mat while she was applying the armbar, but Morgan ended up tapping out right before that, though the referee didn't spot it. That's probably why Morgan heard some boos during her promo addressing the win, but then it was time for a new challenger to be revealed, and after a grueling gauntlet match, the final two challengers left were Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler. Though Rodriguez gave it her all, it was Baszler who emerged as the winner, and now she will face Morgan at Clash at the Castle for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO