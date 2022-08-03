ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, LA

Louisiana Chef Hits the Big Time With New Book, Line of Spices

By Bristol
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on highway989.com

Comments / 0

Related
Highway 98.9

Why Is Sober Dating on the Rise in Shreveport?

My Friend Decided to Avoid Alcohol Until She Finds Love. My friend and I both share our hilarious dating stories with each other. Let's call her Becky for the purpose of this story. Becky and I both broke off our engagements around the same time. Since then we have both been actively dating and realized the dating pool is rough out here in Shreveport-Bossier. So we get together often and vent and mainly share some horrid first-date stories.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier

My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

5 Types of Moms You’ll See During Back to School in Shreveport

It's back to school time in the Ark-La-Tex. Moms, are you ready? Which category do you fall into?. I'll be honest, I've always been that kid and later the step-parent that loved back-to-school shopping. It's the excitement of a new year, the power of possibility, and new beginnings. And most importantly, new clothes and school supplies. There's just something about a new notebook or binder that hasn't been through the wringer yet. Plus, I have a thing for school supplies!
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Entertainment
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Is Top 20 In Cities For Highest Unemployment In The US

The job market in the United States looks a lot different today than it did at this time in 2020. Now we're on the backside of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unemployment rate has been surprisingly low across the US. In fact, the unemployment rate has been so low on a national scale, that it is challenging the traditional definition of a "recession" in the economy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Where Does Louisiana Rank in Motorcycle Fatalities?

If you ride a motorcycle on any semblance of a regular basis... you know you need to keep your head on a swivel. For the most part, as a rider, it isn't me I'm worried about as much as I have to be on a constant watch for the other guy. The simple fact is, most people just don't think about bikes on the road. So as a rider, there are things I'm constantly aware of, and things I do, (and don't do) to help keep myself safe.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Did You Know Shreveport Was Once The Capital Of Louisiana?

With the painful division growing within the confines of our country at present, the mind wanders to other times when our countrymen fought amongst themselves, and our prayers continue that our beloved America would never again see days such as "America's bloodiest conflict." Obviously, I'm referring to "The War of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Line#Good Food#Cooking#Louisiana Chef Hits#Benwood S Spice#Louisiana Hot Sauce#Fulton Books
Highway 98.9

Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana

There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Recipes
Highway 98.9

Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana

Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
Highway 98.9

How to Register to Host a Block Party for Shreveport’s National Night Out

October is approaching and neighbors are once again being invited to come together for our annual “National Night Out” against crime. The Shreveport Police Department held a National Night Out Kick-Off celebration Thursday (7/25/22) night and 78 organizations pre-registered to host block parties. Last year, 150 groups and organizations participated, and Chief Wayne Smith wants to double that number this year and have 300 communities come together to meet and continue to forge strong relationships with their neighbors and public servants. During the kickoff, a theme was chosen: “Unity in the Community”.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Suspects Sought in Residential Burglary

On July 10th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 6600 block of central Street in reference to a burglary of a residence. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspected burglars.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide

On June 25, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 West 70th Street. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Wyatt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy