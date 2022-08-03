Louisiana Chef Hits the Big Time With New Book, Line of Spices

Read on highway989.com
Related
Why Is Sober Dating on the Rise in Shreveport?
My Friend Decided to Avoid Alcohol Until She Finds Love. My friend and I both share our hilarious dating stories with each other. Let's call her Becky for the purpose of this story. Becky and I both broke off our engagements around the same time. Since then we have both been actively dating and realized the dating pool is rough out here in Shreveport-Bossier. So we get together often and vent and mainly share some horrid first-date stories.
How Much Do You Know About the Louisiana State Flag?
I love the fact that right behind me in the KEEL studio hangs the State Flag of Louisiana. Regardless of her shortcomings, I'm proud to have been born in Louisiana. I wish we had more of Texas' attitude towards state pride. Because Louisiana has been influenced by England, Spain, and...
This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier
My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
5 Types of Moms You’ll See During Back to School in Shreveport
It's back to school time in the Ark-La-Tex. Moms, are you ready? Which category do you fall into?. I'll be honest, I've always been that kid and later the step-parent that loved back-to-school shopping. It's the excitement of a new year, the power of possibility, and new beginnings. And most importantly, new clothes and school supplies. There's just something about a new notebook or binder that hasn't been through the wringer yet. Plus, I have a thing for school supplies!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport Is Top 20 In Cities For Highest Unemployment In The US
The job market in the United States looks a lot different today than it did at this time in 2020. Now we're on the backside of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unemployment rate has been surprisingly low across the US. In fact, the unemployment rate has been so low on a national scale, that it is challenging the traditional definition of a "recession" in the economy.
Where Does Louisiana Rank in Motorcycle Fatalities?
If you ride a motorcycle on any semblance of a regular basis... you know you need to keep your head on a swivel. For the most part, as a rider, it isn't me I'm worried about as much as I have to be on a constant watch for the other guy. The simple fact is, most people just don't think about bikes on the road. So as a rider, there are things I'm constantly aware of, and things I do, (and don't do) to help keep myself safe.
NOAA Updates Hurricane, Storm Forecast, More Record Heat for NWLA
If you thought we were going to get away with a quiet hurricane season, the weather experts at NOAA say, 'Not so fast.' In May, NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, predicted that we'd see up to 21 named storms this year for the Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs from June 1st through November 30th.
Did You Know Shreveport Was Once The Capital Of Louisiana?
With the painful division growing within the confines of our country at present, the mind wanders to other times when our countrymen fought amongst themselves, and our prayers continue that our beloved America would never again see days such as "America's bloodiest conflict." Obviously, I'm referring to "The War of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Louisiana Postal Employee Pleads Guilty In Birthday Card Thefts
After finding out about some missing birthday cards, investigators in Louisiana set a trap to find out where they were going. What they found was a postal employee who was stealing the cards, and more, out of the mail. The investigation started in October of 2020 in Bogalusa, when the...
Minden Readying for Friday’s Fun With Annual Duck Derby
Duck season is opening early in Minden this year. Except these ducks aren't for the supper table. In fact, a few of them could be worth enough money to buy you a new supper table. This Friday, August 5, beginning at 5:00 pm at Miller Quarters Park in Minden, the...
NWLA Updated Mardi Gras Calendar of Events for the 2022-23 Season
If you know, you know! Revelers in Shreveport-Bossier City and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex celebrate Mardi Gras all year long! From parties to parades to coronations and grand bals, if it's about Carnival, you'll find what you're looking for here! Make sure you bookmark this page so you don't miss a single bead, throw, or party!
Love Luxury? You’ll Love This Dazzling $8.5 Million Dollar Home in Longview, TX
When this home was built in 2009 it was valued at $8.5 million dollars. The way the housing market is now in East Texas, this Longview, TX estate is probably more closely valued at around $100 bajillion dollars. Situated on a massive 515 acre stretch of prime East Texas land...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
A Grammy Award Winning Disney Icon From Shreveport Has Passed Away
Actress, comedian, and voice over legend Pat Carroll has passed away. She was 95. Deadline reports that she passed this weekend, on July 30th, at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. She was recovering from a bout of pneumonia. Carroll was born in Shreveport on May 5th, 1927. She spent...
Better Hurry! The Louisiana Real ID Deadline is Getting Close
The rules of the identification game drastically change in a few months, and in order to play along, you're going to need to take action. You've likely heard of the Real ID, but maybe you still have yet to do anything to secure yours. Well, you might want to fix that first chance you get.
State Of Louisiana Still Sharing A Misleading COVID Statistic
There are still some lingering reminders of the COVID Pandemic around, but some experts have already declared that the situation has moved from "pandemic" to "endemic". Which, by a technical definition, the fact that we are operating under pretty normal standards is the indication that we're in the "endemic" phase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana
Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
How to Register to Host a Block Party for Shreveport’s National Night Out
October is approaching and neighbors are once again being invited to come together for our annual “National Night Out” against crime. The Shreveport Police Department held a National Night Out Kick-Off celebration Thursday (7/25/22) night and 78 organizations pre-registered to host block parties. Last year, 150 groups and organizations participated, and Chief Wayne Smith wants to double that number this year and have 300 communities come together to meet and continue to forge strong relationships with their neighbors and public servants. During the kickoff, a theme was chosen: “Unity in the Community”.
Shreveport Suspects Sought in Residential Burglary
On July 10th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 6600 block of central Street in reference to a burglary of a residence. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspected burglars.
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide
On June 25, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 West 70th Street. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Wyatt.
Highway 98.9
Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://highway989.com
Comments / 0