Indianola Businesses and Employees Warned of Hacked Emails

It is no secret that Aaron Reutzel has been what the kids call bad fast at the Knoxville Raceway this season. Reutzel has won four times in the 410 division during weekly shows and Saturday night he added quite possibly his biggest win of his career by taking the 360 Nationals Championship as heard live on KNIA. Reutzel led all 30 laps, which doubled his winner’s share of $15,000 to $30,000 and made him one of the early favorites to contend for the Knoxville Nationals next week. Reutzel may have led for all 30 laps, but runner-up Sam Hafertepe Jr. was gaining on him and made a Hail Mary move with two laps to go but could not make it stick. Reutzel said he was glad the race had no stoppages so he could get his rhythm going.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO