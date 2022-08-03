Indianola Businesses and Employees Warned of Hacked Emails

Read on www.kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Looking to Streamline Event Application Process
The Indianola City Council approved the event application and a temporary suspension of city code regarding alcohol consumption on the square at their most recent meeting, and will look to streamline that process in the future. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the council brought forward a discussion regarding letting the Indianola Downtown Commission look at simplifying the process for events.
Knoxville School Administrative Offices Move
The administrative offices of the Knoxville Community School District have moved to 418 South Park Lane Drive. The move is a part of KCSD’s larger middle school construction project, which is progressing ahead of schedule. Originally, the plan was to open the new school to students in December. However, the timeline has been pushed up, with students now set to begin using the building on Wednesday, October 12.
Pella School Board to Review Assessment Data, Legislative Priorities Monday
The Pella School Board starts the regular meeting schedule for the new academic year on Monday. A review of the district’s test data from the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress will be held, as will discussion about the board’s legislative priorities for the upcoming session in January.
Drought Spreads Locally, Little Relief in Sight
A dry month of July and recent stretches of heat have expanded drought locally across south central Iowa. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows moderate conditions now exist in Marion and Warren Counties, as well as several neighboring communities. The summary issued by the organization notes that most of southern and western Iowa have missed out on soaking rains for several weeks dating back to the late spring. This is the third consecutive summer that drought conditions have been documented locally by the U.S. Drought Monitor Report (most of June 2021 and late August/early September of 2020).
State Auditor to be in Marion County Friday
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand will be in Marion County on Friday as part of his 100 Town Hall Tour. He’ll be at the Marion County Courthouse Gazebo at noon.
Board of Supervisor’s to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday, August 9 at 3014 E. Main Street. The board will discuss an application by Freedom for Youth Ministries special event. They will discuss parking on the VA Campus Grounds during the Nationals as well as hear updates on Prairie Ridge Project and Opioid Litigation.
Indianola School Board to Review Committee Meetings
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will consider the preschool handbook, appoint a board representative to the Iowa Association of School Boards, and discuss board policies, and will hear reports from the board human resources, facilities, and finance committee meetings. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the district office board room in the District Administration Building.
Knoxville City Council Reduces Speed Limit
At the Knoxville City Council meeting on Monday, council reduced the speed limit on a portion of Willetts Drive. The speed limit will be reduced from 35 to 25 miles per hour between Howard and Bell streets. The speed limit was approved by council in part to make it safer for drivers en route to school.
Required Shots, Vision and Dental Screenings for School
Judi Van Hulzen with Marion County Public Health tells KNIA/KRLS News what is required for students attending school this Fall in regards to School Immunizations and Dental Screenings. In Kindergaten, students are required to have a Dental Screening along with immunizations for TDAP (Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis Vaccine), MMR (Measels,...
Knoxville City Wide Cleanup Set for September 12-17
The city of Knoxville has set dates for the City Wide Cleanup in the community. Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager, said the date for the cleanup will be the week of September 12-17. Trucks will make one pass through town. Residents are asked to have all acceptable waste on the...
Warren County Residents Appointed to State Boards and Commissions
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed Warren County residents to serve on various state boards and commissions. Indianola Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brenda Easter was named to the Advisory Council on Brain Injuries, Raymond Reynolds was named to the Fire Service and Emergency Response Council, and Matt Conaway was named to the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council. Find a full list of appointees with this story on KNIAKRLS.com.
Let’s Talk Pella – Marching Dutch Camp Starts
Pella Marching Dutch Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins, and Director Dameon Place discuss the start of Band Camp, the special season ahead leading to the Rose Parade on January 2nd, and the upcoming annual mattress sale on August 20th. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Drought Worsens Locally, Little Relief in Forecast
Work Continues on Indianola Streetscape Project
Work continued on the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project over the past week, as paving work on Ashland Ave progressed. Stormwater installation on Ashland between Howard and Buxton is complete, the curbs and road is being replaced on Ashland between 1st St and Howard, and the paving on Ashland/Howard intersection has begun.
Pella’s 175th Celebration Concluded Saturday
Pella’s 175th Anniversary Celebration concluded Saturday with Kermis games at the Pella Historical Village and day two of free tours of the Tuttle Log Cabin, considered the community’s birthplace. A group of organizers from Pella Historical Society, Visit Pella, and the Pella Wellness Consortium put together events this past Thursday through Saturday to highlight the occasion. Bruce Boertje with Historic Pella Trust has also been making posts detailing the history of the community’s founding on the group’s Facebook page, and says the actual birthday of Pella comes a bit later in August, and also came as a result of several months of hard work by Dominie Hedrick Scholte and others. Hundreds of settlers arrived on August 26, 1847, to a place where stood a hickory pole with a shingle nailed to the top, and on the shingle one word, “Pella.”
Brief Severe Thunderstorm Warning Impacts Western Warren County
A line of storms produced a brief warning as it moved through western Warren County Sunday evening. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was briefly on the air for a severe thunderstorm warning issued at 8:45pm for the northwestern half of Marion County. A rain system with unpredictable, slow-moving storms impacted nearly the entire state, but only rose to severe levels briefly as it traveled east through Madison County, and trending further south than National Weather Service predictions towards Martensdale and St. Mary in Warren County. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties, with backup generators ensuring the coverage stays on if the power goes out.
ICYF Back to School Bash August 20th
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash will be taking place in two weeks. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place on August 20th from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Reutzel Cashes In On 360 Nationals Championship
It is no secret that Aaron Reutzel has been what the kids call bad fast at the Knoxville Raceway this season. Reutzel has won four times in the 410 division during weekly shows and Saturday night he added quite possibly his biggest win of his career by taking the 360 Nationals Championship as heard live on KNIA. Reutzel led all 30 laps, which doubled his winner’s share of $15,000 to $30,000 and made him one of the early favorites to contend for the Knoxville Nationals next week. Reutzel may have led for all 30 laps, but runner-up Sam Hafertepe Jr. was gaining on him and made a Hail Mary move with two laps to go but could not make it stick. Reutzel said he was glad the race had no stoppages so he could get his rhythm going.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Band Director Meredith Tipping
Our guest today on Let’ Talk Knoxville is Knoxville High School band director Meredith Tipping. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Des Moines Challenge Starts in Two Weeks
The official Disc Golf Pro Tour begins in less than two weeks in Indianola, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. Organizer Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
