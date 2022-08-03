ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

What Is The Guardians Outlook After A Quiet Trade Deadline?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves reliever set to begin rehab assignment

O’Day hit the 15-day injured list with a strained left calf muscle a couple of weeks ago when he was hit by a comebacker against the Mets. The 39-year-old righty has been pretty bad this season, surrendering 10 earned runs over 21.1 innings pitched — good for an unsightly 4.15 ERA.
ROME, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker

Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans

Amidst the tribute to Vin Scully on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, there was also a very important baseball game to be played against the Padres. The Dodgers welcomed the new-look Padres in the first game of the three-game series on Friday and fans wasted little time in booing Padres star Juan Soto.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

A proper Braves farewell for Jesse Chavez

In terms of prospects, the Braves gave up very little at the trade deadline, which is what happens when you have arguably the worst farm system in all of baseball. However, they did have to part ways with a guy that has been a critical piece to their team over the last two seasons in Jesse Chavez to make room on the roster for the newly acquired Raisel Iglesias. It was a necessary evil that had to take place for the roster to improve, but the 38-year-old journeyman will be remembered fondly in Braves Country forever.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him

As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zimmerman
Person
Nolan Jones
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Daniel Espino
Person
Myles Straw
Yardbarker

Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More

In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets

What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Mets could call up top prospect Francisco Alvarez before season ends?

While speaking in July before the MLB All-Star break and less than a whole month before the trade deadline, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson said that catcher and top-tier prospect Francisco Alvarez was "not an immediate option" for the big-league club, largely because Alvarez had just recently been promoted to Triple-A Syracuse.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#Outlook#Lf
Yardbarker

Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis

"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great injury update on relief pitcher Zack Britton

Losing Michael King was a devastating blow to the New York Yankees bullpen, but they required some reinforcements over the past few days. Notably, general manager Brian Cashman traded for Scott Effross of the Chicago Cubs and landed Lou Trivino in the deal that brought Frankie Montas to the Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jesse Winker belts grand slam as Mariners split series with Angels

Jesse Winker hit a grand slam and Marco Gonzales survived a couple of scares to pitch six quality innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 6-3 Sunday afternoon to split the four-game series. Gonzales (7-11) allowed three runs on eight hits. The left-hander walked one and...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Frankie Montas lasts just three innings in debut for Yankees

Ahead of last week's trade deadline, the New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes, acquiring right-handed starter Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Montas made his long-awaited debut in pinstripes on Sunday, but it was one to forget. The 29-year-old lasted only three innings, allowing six earned runs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Brewers release Luke Barker

There’s no way around it- this past week has been straight-up painful as a Brewers fan. The latest hit? Luke Barker, who made his MLB debut with the Crew this season, has been designated for assignment. Although he’s only made a handful of appearances with the Brewers, he’s become a fan favorite, especially with the Brewers' Twitter community.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy