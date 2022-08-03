Batgirl Directors Release Statement on Film Not Being Released: "We Are Saddened and Shocked"

Read on comicbook.com
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
The Batman Spinoff HBO Max Series Featuring Penguin to Begin Filming Soon
The Batman spinoff series starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin is eyeing an early 2023 production start for HBO Max. Set within the budding Bat-verse overseen by Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves, the DC drama expands upon the world Reeves created for the film and centers on Farrell's Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot as the mobster climbs the ranks of the Gotham City underworld. The limited series, announced under the working title The Penguin, has been in the works since before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger — and before CEO David Zaslav's aggressive cost-cutting measures axed HBO Max DC Comics adaptations Batgirl and Wonder Twins.
J.J. Abrams' Constantine Series Gets Promising Update
Last week, the future of a lot of DC live-action projects was called into question when it was announced that HBO Max was shelving its Batgirl movie as part of cost-saving measures for Warner Bros. Discovery followed by additional shifts and changes as well, including the announcement of a planned merging of HBO Max and discovery+ streaming platforms and a 10-year plan for DC Films. While some fans are concerned about the future of their favorite projects, there's one long in the works series that is getting a more promising update: J.J. Abrams' Constantine series.
Thor: Love and Thunder Writer Reveals Pivotal Scene Was Added During Reshoots
After starring alongside Chris Hemsworth in the first two Thor movies for Marvel Studios, Natalie Portman was absent for Thor: Ragnarok. Once sentence from Thor in the movie explained that he and Jane had broken up, and hinted that he wasn't exactly happy about it. The couple reunited this year in Thor: Love and Thunder, and fans finally got to see how their relationship evolved and what led to their breakup. According to the film's writer, however, the montage showing the events of that relationship wasn't added until later on in the production process.
The Suicide Squad's Flula Borg Celebrates Movie's Anniversary With Hilarious "Supervillain Body" Video
Last year, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad hit theatres on August 6th, so folks involved with the DC film have been celebrating its anniversary. The movie did well among critics and audiences alike, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% from critics and an 82% from audiences. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "exhilarating and emotional." The cast of the film was quite stacked and featured many exciting names on the line-up. One such actor was comedian Flula Borg as Javelin. Borg previously revealed that he gained 25 pounds of muscle for the role, and recently shared a fun "How To Get Supervillain Body" video.
Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him
Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
How Hulu's Prey Sets Up Another Predator Sequel
When Predators was developed and then released in 2010 it came with the notion that it would kickstart the franchise and be the first in a set of films, as we know, that didn't happen. The same thing happened with 2018's The Predator from Shane Black, a potential franchise starter that went nowhere. This week sees the debut of Prey, a new film in the series set hundreds of years in the past, and naturally the film is eager to set up more stories in the franchise. Unlike the previous two attempts though it seems like Prey might actually get a proper follow-up. Let's dig into what is being set up and why it might actually happen below. Spoilers Follow!
The Walking Dead Chief Teases Rick and Michonne Spinoff
The Walking Dead is ending — but the story of Rick and Michonne is far from over. At San Diego Comic-Con, stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira revealed they're reuniting in a new Walking Dead spinoff series that will replace the Rick Grimes movie trilogy previously announced by AMC. As the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead wrap up later this year without the fan-favorite couple, Gurira said the as-yet-untitled series will bring fans "the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne." The end of that story begins with a six-episode first season set to premiere in 2023 on AMC+.
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
The Walking Dead Spinoff Starring Norman Reedus Reveals First Details
Scott M. Gimple has revealed the setting of The Walking Dead spinoff show starring Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon. First announced in September 2020, the Daryl and Carol spinoff developed by Gimple and Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang would have focused on Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol on a zombie apocalypse road trip after the series finale of The Walking Dead. But the continuation of the original series, ending after eleven seasons and a final eight episodes this fall, will instead follow Daryl on an overseas mission. McBride bowed out of the spinoff in April as relocating to France — where the untitled series will film and take place — was "logistically untenable" for the longtime Walking Dead actress.
Welcome to Flatch Season 2 Adds My Name Is Earl Star Jaime Pressly
My Name is Earl star Jaime Pressly is joining the cast of Fox's Welcome to Flatch for the series' second season. According to Variety, Pressly is set to play Barb Flatch, a realtor who, following a bad divorce, returns to her hometown. The character is described as believing in second chances and "wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time." Pressly joins The Boys alum Aya Cash, Seann William Scott (American Pie), Krystal Smith, Taylor Ortega (Succession), Justin Linville, Sam Straley (The Dropout), and Holmes.
Paranormal Activity Producer Not Interested in Continuing Series
Last year saw the surprise revival of the Paranormal Activity franchise with the Paramount+ exclusive movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The first film in the series in six years, fans of the found-footage horror series weren't exactly thrilled with it because it largely abandoned the continuity of the previous movies. Turns out that producer Jason Blum wasn't too keen on it either, advocating for the franchise to come to an end in a new interview. "It has been enough already," Blum told Variety. "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible." So could there be more anyway? Blum won't rule it out.
Warner Bros. Discovery Takes Major Tax Write-Down Amid Recent Content Cancellations
Warner Bros. Discovery has taken a $825 million tax write-down on its cancelled and scrapped content, according to a recent regulatory filing. The newly-minted company disclosed the information in documents on Friday (via The Hollywood Reporter), revealing that the number comes from content that was cancelled or axed completely in Q2 of this year. That figure reportedly includes a $496 million impairment on content, representing content that had already been produced or was in production before being axed. It also includes $329 million in content development write-offs, representing programming that did not make it past the development stage. The content is question hails from Warner Bros. Discovery's various film and television studios, linear networks, and streaming services like HBO Max and Discovery+.
Better Call Saul Set Decorator Reveals How They Recreated Iconic Breaking Bad Set
There are only two episodes left of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off that was recently nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. The latest episode of the series was titled "Breaking Bad" and featured some major excitement for fans of the first series. Warning: Better Call Saul Spoilers Ahead! Fans have been eager to see Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) show up before the final episode, and folks finally got their wish this week. The episode featured multiple flashbacks to the Breaking Bad era, including the early moment in Saul's relationship with Walt and Jesse when they kidnap him. The scene show's the aftermath of the kidnapping once the trio comes to an understanding, and they spend some time in the iconic Breaking Bad RV. During a recent chat with Variety, Better Call Saul's set decorator, Ashley Marsh, explained how they recreated the iconic set.
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
Junji Ito Talks His Favorite Stories From His Spooky Library
Junji Ito is clearly able to do what many cannot in weaving tales of terror unlike anything on the market today. With stories revolving around dangerous planets, walking sharks, and floating doppelgangers hell-bent on eradicating humanity, the manga artist has spent decades weaving spooky stories. Now, in a new interview with Viz Media, Ito reveals which of his stories that he's created over the years are his favorite and what makes them the cream of the crop.
Rick and Morty Shares Adult Swim Festival Panel Highlights: Watch
Rick and Morty will soon be returning to TV next month with Season 6 of the series, and Adult Swim is celebrating by sharing all of the highlights from the series' big panel during Adult Swim Festival this weekend! With the next season of the series hitting later this Fall, there have been many questions about what to expect from the series following that fifth season's finale. But with more of the teases Rick and Morty has dropped about the future, there are even more questions being raised about what to expect as fans don't really know how to approach this coming season.
Celebs Ripped for Asking for Prayers for Anne Heche
Alec Baldwin and Rosanna Arquette are among a number of celebrities who have been slammed for sending thoughts and prayers to Anne Heche after the A-lister’s high-speed crash into a Mar Vista house while allegedly drunk.Baldwin took to Instagram on Saturday to send “my best wishes and all my love” to Heche, who is reportedly in stable condition in a hospital after suffering severe burns in the incident. According to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took 59 firefighters more than an hour to access, confine, and extinguish the “stubborn flames” caused when Heche’s vehicle slammed into...
