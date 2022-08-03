2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults

Read on www.waff.com
Man dead after Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was attempting to stop a Ford F-150 for a traffic violation near the intersection of County Roads 217 and 214 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan Guenther shot a man in the leg before barricading himself and his family in their home.
Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Limestone County
One person was arrested after a standoff in Limestone County on Saturday.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office: Meridianville man steals vehicle, ambulance, and fire truck
A Meridianville man stole three vehicles, including an ambulance and fire truck early Sunday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
One dead after Lawrence Co. officer involved shooting
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. According to a press release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to make stop a Ford F-150 driven by Marty Hutto around 9:15 p.m. but the vehicle refused to yield.
Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. One dead after Lawrence Co. Officer-involved shooting. One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. Saturday shooting...
North Alabama man shot dead by deputy following vehicle pursuit, sheriff says
A man was shot to death Saturday night by a Lawrence County deputy following a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Max Sanders. Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the incident began with a traffic stop begun around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at or near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214.
Limestone Correctional Facility warden retires
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The warden at Limestone Correctional Facility officially retired on Aug. 1, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. The ADOC spokesperson said Deborah Toney had been on mandatory leave since March 21. Following her retirement, wardens Chadwick Crabtree and William Streeter were placed in charge of Limestone Correctional Facility.
Jackson County man charged with murder in stabbing
A Flat Rock man is facing a murder charge after an early morning stabbing in Jackson County.
Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
iheart.com
Madison County Assistant District Attorney Resigns After Two OD At His Home
Nelson, N.Y - A Madison County Assistant District Attorney has resigned after two people OD'd at their home. Madison County Deputies were called to 2739 Tuscarora Road in the Town of Nelson. They discovered that it was the home of Bradley Moses at for two people who were unresponsive. Both people received multiple doses of Narcan ,were hospitalized and released.
Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update
CULLMAN, Ala. – The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests. Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday. “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses. “Keep in...
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 5
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; West End Laundromat; 4th St. S.W. domestic violence-3rd degree-harassment; 4th St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $206. Arrests. August 4.
Sheriff arrests 3 in Scottsboro tattoo shop on drug charges
SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – Sheriff’s officials say they found multiple drugs at a Scottsboro tattoo shop. Jackson County And Scottsboro officers searched the SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. They say they found methamphetamine, alprazolam, hydrocodone, suboxone, diazepam and marijuana plus drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested Ashley Wayne...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office held active shooter training at Asbury High
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at Asbury High School practicing their response to an active shooting situation. Sheriff Phil Sims said simulating the unthinkable allows his deputies to practice the skills they have to protect students. The scenario had an active shooter enter a classroom, take hostages and wait for police officers to respond.
Alabama couple attacked by man hiding in their home’s closet, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Alabama residents were injured Friday when a man hiding in their home closet jumped out and cut them, authorities said. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the home in Huntsville at about 1:07 p.m. CDT, WAFF-TV reported. The homeowners said they discovered...
2 charged with drug trafficking, bond set at more than $1.5 million
Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
3rd person arrested in Albertville pawn shop raid; sheriff says more arrests expected
UPDATE: Joe Campbell, 47, of Albertville was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 9:20 p.m. Thursday on one count of buying/receiving stolen property. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims confirmed Joe Campbell is the son of Wandarine Campbell. The two are among multiple arrests related to a raid at Joe's Pawn Shop in Albertville.
Russellville man charged with drug trafficking, chemical endangerment of a child
A man has been charged with chemically endangering his children and trafficking hydrocodone and oxycodone in Russellville.
Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests
At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
