ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

12-Year-Old Audrey Derivaux Hits 1:01.88 100 Fly, #2 11-12 Girl All-Time

By Anya Pelshaw
swimswam.com
 4 days ago
Read on swimswam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Sports
Irvine, CA
Sports
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Pulse: 64.3% Like New Nine-Day Olympic Swimming Schedule

With the swimming schedule being extended by one day in Paris, a bunch of events are now in completely different spots than they were in Tokyo. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

British Marathon Swimming Team Selected for European Championships

Seven British athletes will travel to Rome for the marathon swimming programme as part of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships, as an unprecedented summer of swimming continues. A blend of new and experienced faces will take to the Lido Di Ostia Lungomare Amerigo Vespucci between the 18th and 21st August...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Vollmer
swimswam.com

Karnal Mei Bann Rha Hai First Indoor Swimming – Indian Swimming News

Ye Project Complete Ho Jayega August 2022 Tk. Administration Ise All-Weather Swimming Pool Banana Ke Liye Soch Rha Hai, Iske Liye Govt. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2015 Mei Hui Announcement Ke Baad Se Kai Saare Hurdles Ko Paar Krne Ke Baad Finally Shaheed Udham Singh Government College,Matakmajri, Indri...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Olivia Chambers Sets S13 Para American Record in 400 IM

UNI's Olivia Chambers registered as an S13-class para athlete in April and, 3 months later, has broken the Para American record in the 400 IM. Archive photo via UNI Athletics. 19-year-old Olivia Chambers set a new S13-class Para American record in the 400 IM at the Minneapolis Futures Championship. Her...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Gorbenko, Roditi & Cheruti Score Big At 2022 Israeli Summer Championships

LCM (50m) The 2022 Israeli Summer Championships wrapped up recently from Netanya, with nearly 800 athletes competing at the annual long course event. Among them were Anastasia Gorbenko, Aviv Barzelay and Meiron Cheruti, who each racked up multiple wins at the Wingate Institute. For Gorbenko, the 18-year-old Olympian nearly broke...
WORLD
swimswam.com

McKeon Speaks To Mental Toll Of Busy Commonwealth Games Schedule

The dust is settling from this year’s Commonwealth Games, where the nation of Australia dominated the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table with a haul of 65 pieces of hardware. Emma McKeon was a strong contributor to that total, with the versatile 28-year-old racking up individual golds in the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speedo#Swimming#National Age Group
swimswam.com

Records Continue To Fall on Day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals

LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. Three more world records were broken on day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals in Richmond, Virginia. Oregon Masters’ Willard Lamb was at it again, this time breaking the world record for men 100-104 in the 200 backstroke. On the first day of the meet, he set a world record for men 100-104 in the 1500 freestyle. He’s the first man of his age to attempt the event and on the way, he set world records in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle. On day 2, he followed that up with a world record in the 100 backstroke. He broke his own record by 18 seconds, and once again set a world record on the way. His 1:12.33 was a world record for his age group in the 50 back.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Watch Elmbrook Break 400 Medley Relay NAG, Other Day 5 Race Videos from Juniors

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The final day of competition at the 2022 Junior National Championships in Irvine saw one national age group record fall in the girls 400 medley relay where Elmbrook Swim Club claimed victory in a historic time of 4:06.87. There were also some extremely tight races including a three-way tie for 5th place in the boys’ 200 IM final. We’ve compiled all the race videos of the ‘A’ finals below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s Youtube Channel.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

David Popovici To Swim 400 Free Over 50 Free At European Championships

Popovici's Europeans lineup is a shift from his typical 50/100/200 free lineup that he swam at both the 2021 and 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. According to a Facebook post from his club, CS Dinamo, two-time World Champion David Popovici will be swimming the 100/200/400 free at...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Norvy Clontz Chooses 200 IM Over 800 Free on Final Day of US Juniors

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The prelims session on Friday will feature a quick schedule of just two races per gender: the 200 IM and the 50 free in a session that should wrap in under 2 hours.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Winter Juniors Qualifier Ward Wilson Sends Verbal to Georgetown for 2023-2024

Winter Juniors qualifier Ward Wilson of Illinois has announced his commitment to Georgetown University for the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
WASHINGTON, DC
swimswam.com

Reece Whitley Returns to Cal for His Fifth Year of NCAA Eligibility

Reece Whitley announced via Instagram that he's using his fifth-year of eligibility at Cal, where he's won two national championship team titles. Reece Whitley announced via his Instagram on Sunday that he will be taking his 5th year of NCAA eligibility at Cal. The 5th year of eligibility was granted due to athletes who competed during the COVID-19 disrupted 2020-2021 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

LA Organizers Invite 9 New Sports to Make 2028 Olympic Presentations

Karting and American football are among the sports that will vye for wildcard slots at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Olympic organizers have invited nine sports to present a case for inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. While most of the sports on the list were known-contenders that have been stumping hard for a place in the Olympics, there was at least one big surprise: Motorsport.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy