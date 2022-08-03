KNOW HIM? Man Breaks Into Newark Restaurant, Flees With Register Full Of Cash (PHOTOS)

Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say broke into a Newark restaurant and made off with the cash register containing hundreds of dollars. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook

Officers responding to the burglary report at Ecuacolombia Restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue found that the suspect had entered through a side alleyway door around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, August 1, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The man then stole the cash register with about $300 before heading westbound on Bloomfield Avenue toward North 5th Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

