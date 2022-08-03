ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dems are going after Ron Johnson for proposing to shift Medicare and Social Security from mandatory to discretionary spending. It's the second time in a week we've seen partisan battles over the budget.

POLITICO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.politico.com

Comments / 666

Jodi Wiseman
4d ago

It's not there money. It belongs to the people who paid into it. If they would stop using it for other things or do a better job of investing it there wouldn't be a problem.

Reply(114)
653
smalltalk
4d ago

Politicians needs to start PAYING FOR THEIR MEDICAL CARE, ! CUT IN THEIR BENEFITS AND PAY; and taxes on dark money! Like they do on a lottery winner !

Reply(22)
487
Sindee Black
4d ago

All these hard working men and women who think that the Democrats are the bad ones yet it is the republicans who want to take away your money to line their pockets

Reply(57)
356
Related
AOL Corp

Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval — something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging inflation wipes out their annual cost-of-living increases. Discover: 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Angie Craig
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Federal Budget#Senate Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
People

Adam Schiff Is Making Moves to Replace Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker If She Steps Back After Midterms: Report

California Rep. Adam Schiff is reportedly positioning himself as heir to Nancy Pelosi's speakership, if she chooses to retire from her role following the midterm elections. The Washington Post reports that Schiff's efforts have "focused on consolidating support among his home base" in California, but that he "has not made an explicit ask for endorsements." Instead, the Post says Schiff "is gauging members' interest and planting the seed that leading the caucus is his goal."
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy