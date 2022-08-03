Alleged Parade Shooter Robert Crimo Pleads Not Guilty to 117 Felonies
Robert Crimo III, the man accused of murdering seven people and wounding 48 others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 117 felony counts. The charges include three counts for every individual he killed, as well as counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for each that he wounded, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. At the arraignment Wednesday, Crimo wore a dark blue jumpsuit and his hands shackled. The 21-year-old was indicted two weeks ago , and faces life in prison should he be convicted of two or more murder charges. After the mass shooting, Crimo allegedly confessed to police. His next hearing is scheduled for November 1.
