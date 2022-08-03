ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Alleged Parade Shooter Robert Crimo Pleads Not Guilty to 117 Felonies

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rAhm_0h3S4CoJ00
Lake County Major Crime Task Force/Reuters

Robert Crimo III, the man accused of murdering seven people and wounding 48 others at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 117 felony counts. The charges include three counts for every individual he killed, as well as counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for each that he wounded, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. At the arraignment Wednesday, Crimo wore a dark blue jumpsuit and his hands shackled. The 21-year-old was indicted two weeks ago , and faces life in prison should he be convicted of two or more murder charges. After the mass shooting, Crimo allegedly confessed to police. His next hearing is scheduled for November 1.

Read it at Chicago Sun-Times

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
COOK COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

4 women charged with battering off-duty officer, taking his gun in Boystown

Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III appeared for a brief hearing Wednesday in Lake County’s circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and wounded during the parade in Highland Park. Crimo wore a COVID-19 face mask throughout the 10-minute arraignment and repeatedly told Judge Victoria Rossetti that he understood the charges and potential penalties he faces, including life imprisonment. As Crimo shuffled into court, chains around his ankles jangling, several relatives and friends of at least one victim turned to look at him from across the room, some keeping their eyes fixed on him throughout hearing. Lake County prosecutors in late July announced that a grand jury had indicted Crimo on the charges. The prosecutors had previously filed seven murder charges against the 21-year-old in the days following the shooting.
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors

A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
WGN News

Brother of two victims charged in Skokie shooting

SKOKIE, Ill. — A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a domestic dispute left two people shot in Skokie Monday. Tawar Tawar, 43, made an appearance at a bond hearing Wednesday where his bond was set at $300,000. Police said Tawar entered a residence in the 3900 block of Kirk Street […]
SKOKIE, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Men Reject Plea Deals for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Two Chicago men charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea deals offered by federal prosecutors, according to court records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates. Athanasios Zoyganeles, who was arrested and charged in February, accepted a deal and pleaded guilty on July...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to more than 100 charges

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The accused gunman in the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park pleaded not guilty Wednesday to more than 100 felony charges.Robert "Bobby" Crimo was indicted by a grand jury last week on 117 felony counts; including murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery.He faces 21 counts of first-degree murder - three counts for each person who died - along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, one for each surviving victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel, according to Lake County prosecutors.Dressed in jail clothing and wearing...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies#Murder#Jumpsuit#Violent Crime#The Chicago Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNtv.com

3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Woman who spoke out about her divorce on TikTok is fatally shot by husband

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 29-year-old woman who frequently spoke out about her divorce was found dead recently in a suspected murder-suicide involving her husband. According to WGN-TV, on July 18, Chicago Police officers conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 200 block of East Ohio Street and found two people unresponsive. A 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 36-year-old male was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Chicago Police Are Arresting Thousands More Black Drivers After Traffic Stops Than They Report

CHICAGO — West Sider Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out of prison. Ramsey, 37, was driving through West Garfield Park one afternoon last summer when he saw an old friend and pulled over briefly to say hello, he said. When he pulled away a few seconds later, he saw police lights flashing behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Attorney presents evidence that 'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attorney for convicted "Starved Rock Killer" Chester Weger presented evidence Monday that Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration. Weger was accused and later convicted of killing three women in the state park in 1960. He has maintained his innocence all along, and was released from prison on parole in February 2020. In court Monday,  Weger's attorney presented evidence of a hair found on one of the victim's gloves. That hair was recently tested, and according to Weger's attorney, it does not match Weger. But the hair does belong to a man. Now,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

After Anti-LGBTQ Attacks, Suburban Bakery Threatened With Fines

UpRising Bakery and Cafe now faces fines from local officials after weeks of enduring intimidation and vandalism over plans for a family friendly drag show. Lake in the Hills officials have sent a letter saying the bakery is barred from holding drag shows or other “entertainment events” at the bakery because the the building doesn’t have the proper zoning.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy