EPD releases information on another arrest involving local bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says another suspect related to a drug case involving a local bar was arrested earlier this year.

EPD says on May 11, Detective Barnes saw a silver car with a South Carolina plate traveling west on Washington Avenue from Weinbach Avenue. Police say the vehicle’s registration expired in February and a traffic stop was initiated.

Police say the driver, Bryan Biggs, stated that he did not have a valid drivers license and was unable to provide insurance on the vehicle. EPD says Biggs stated he had marijuana in a backpack and agreed to a vehicle search.

Police say Det. Patterson located a green leafy substance in a backpack on the passenger seat. EPD says during a further search of the backpack, a white powdery substance was located. Officers say once this substance was located, Biggs was arrested. Police say Biggs admitted that he does use cocaine and it was possible that a small amount could have been left in the backpack. Police field tested the substance and found it to test positive for cocaine.

Police say Biggs stated that he acts as the middle-man, buying 1/2 to 1 gram for $50 to $100 at a time and delivers it to people while he is working at Lamasco. EPD says Biggs stated he gets the money and meets the dealer in the back parking lot, and delivers the cocaine back inside of Lamasco.

Biggs was charged with Dealing Cocaine.

