Jerry Smith
4d ago

How can they generate any revenue when they have suspended payments for two years and are constantly forgiving loans and want to forgive billions more.The federal government is worthless as all those tax dollars are not there's so they don't care if they waste our money as long as they keep there's.

equal opportunity offender
4d ago

im not surprised that the dept of education can't do math. seeing as how an actual education is no longer important to them.

Ncnovembergirl
4d ago

Who actually believed that in the first place? The feds take our money, not give it to us. There should be no student loan forgiveness.

Essence

Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges

The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Student loan cancellation could set precedent for federal education entitlements

The unprecedented pause on student loan payments has been in place for 30 months and may be extended yet again, leading to questions about the long-term impact of the policy on education funding and on individual colleges and students making financial decisions. Former President Donald Trump introduced the ban in...
