The Ultimate Beyoncé Workout Playlist, From "Survivor" to "Break My Soul"

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Lauren London on Why Finding Love Again After Nipsey Hussle’s Death Isn’t Realistic For Her
Nipsey Hussle died in 2019. Since then, his longtime partner Lauren London has been focusing on continuing his legacy and raiding their children and remains single.
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Taylor Swift Steals The Show At Selena Gomez’s Birthday Party In Full-Blown ‘Prairiecore’—We Want Her Patchwork Dress
Taylor Swift celebrated her bestie Selena Gomez‘s 3oth birthday this week, and her trendy prairiecore party guest attire is so chic! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, attended Gomez’s soiree and donned a tiered, floral, red patchwork summer sun dress with breezy fabric, puffy sleeves, and an elegant midi hemline. Swift’s dress is from Christy Dawn, and she accessorized her stunning piece with Cathy Waterman dangly earrings and tied her blonde tresses into two pigtail braids.
Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram
Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
Jennifer Lopez Pulls Off A Wardrobe Mishap While Showing Her Ultra-Toned Figure In A TikTok Video
Jennifer Lopez just proved that she truly is not phased by, well, anything. During a recent show, her skin-tight bodysuit ripped in a rather unfortunate place. But, J-Lo being J-Lo, she embraced the funny situation in a recent TikTok video...and flaunted her epic booty in the process. Jennifer combined the...
Kris Jenner Ditches All Her Makeup as She Shows Off Her Skincare Routine
Kris Jenner is giving fans a guide to her nighttime skincare routine. On Friday, The Kardashians star, 66, went makeup free to demonstrate how she uses her daughter Kim Kardashian's skincare line SKKN BY KIM before going to bed in an Instagram video shared on Kim's account. "I am in...
Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’
Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
La La Anthony Channels Summer With Her Neon Mismatched French Manicure
La La Anthony is channeling all the best feelings of summer into her latest manicure. The actor's manicurist, Chaun Legend, posted a picture of her new nails on his Instagram Story, showing off the set of deep-french tips in a colorblock design, but with a twist. Each hand featured a different color, as if she had two manicures in one.
Elon Musk’s Mom Maye ‘Extremely Bummed’ By His Breakup With Natasha Bassett
Although Elon Musk‘s relationship with 28-year-old actress Natasha Bassett‘s has ended, the bond that she formed with his mother Maye Musk, 74, surely has not. However, that does not mean that the billionaire’s supermodel mother didn’t feel a certain way about the breakup, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maye was “extremely bummed” by the sudden split.
Nicki Minaj Poses For The ‘Gram In A Full Burberry Ensemble
Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off her full Burberry look while serving face and body!
