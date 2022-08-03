ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump Still Holds Sway in GOP as MAGA Candidates Win in Key Primary Races

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC
NBC New York
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
CBS Minnesota

Ahead of primary, Hennepin County elections manager debunks claims of widespread voter fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota primary is just two days away and local election officials are working hard to make sure the vote goes smoothly.But polls show many Americans still have doubts about our election process. Polls show that 70% of Republicans still do not believe Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, there are close to 114,000 polling places across the U.S. For there to be widespread voter fraud polling places would have to be compromised at the local level. At the local level, voter fraud cases are very rare, but they do happen. Earlier...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy