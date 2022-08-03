Trump Still Holds Sway in GOP as MAGA Candidates Win in Key Primary Races

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota primary is just two days away and local election officials are working hard to make sure the vote goes smoothly.But polls show many Americans still have doubts about our election process. Polls show that 70% of Republicans still do not believe Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, there are close to 114,000 polling places across the U.S. For there to be widespread voter fraud polling places would have to be compromised at the local level. At the local level, voter fraud cases are very rare, but they do happen. Earlier...

