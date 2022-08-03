ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 6

RALPH Lewis
4d ago

why did he or she leave the safety of the restaurant he or she asked for it not saying it's right they say down the street you should be in the place of your employment

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Police shoot, arrest 4 gunmen who opened fire at party

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Plainclothes New York detectives got into a gunfight outside a party in the Queens borough. Four suspects, including two teens, were wounded in the exchange. Shots rang out late Friday night in a quiet Queens community, where New York City Police Department officers were trying to prevent gun violence. Police say members of the Violent Crime Squad learned a party had the potential to grow violent because of local street crews.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
NBC New York

NYC McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold French Fries Dies Days Later: Source

The 23-year-old Brooklyn McDonald's worker shot amid a gunfight that a law enforcement source said apparently stemmed from a fight over cold french fries has died, police said Friday as they declared his case a homicide investigation. Police identified the victim as Matthew Webb, of Queens. He had been shot...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Second Person#French Fries#Violent Crime#Brooklyn Woman Now#Cold French Fry Charged#Mcdonald
PIX11

Man stabbed to death inside Manhattan shelter: NYPD

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death inside a Manhattan shelter Saturday, police said. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the torso during an assault at The Christopher on West 24th Street in Chelsea around 2 p.m., police said. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Man Stabbed in Back at Yankee Stadium Subway Station: Police

A man was stabbed in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway station in broad daylight, authorities said Sunday. NYPD officials said the 33-year-old man is expected to survive, as he undergoes treatment at Lincoln Hospital. Police said the stabbing occurred on the mezzanine of the 4 train, not the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 6, punched in scooter robbery by teens in Brooklyn: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of three teenage boys punched a six-year-old girl before they stole her scooter in Brooklyn on July 28, police said on Friday. The girl was on her razor scooter while at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Barlett Street at around 6 p.m. when the three boys approached her. One […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WGAU

NYC thieves snatch jewelry worth nearly $2.2M in Bronx smash-and-grab

NEW YORK — Four men were caught on camera executing a coordinated smash-and-grab at a Bronx jewelry store on Friday that netted an estimated $2.15 million in “high-end” stones. According to New York Police Department officials, an employee at Rocco’s Jewelry in the Fordham Heights neighborhood buzzed...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back on escalator at Yankee Stadium subway stop

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator instead of the 161st Street and Yankee Stadium station when someone attacked around 1:30 p.m., officials said. The victim was stabbed in the back with […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy