NEW YORK (WCBS) - Plainclothes New York detectives got into a gunfight outside a party in the Queens borough. Four suspects, including two teens, were wounded in the exchange. Shots rang out late Friday night in a quiet Queens community, where New York City Police Department officers were trying to prevent gun violence. Police say members of the Violent Crime Squad learned a party had the potential to grow violent because of local street crews.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO