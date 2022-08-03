Read on www.nbcnewyork.com
RALPH Lewis
4d ago
why did he or she leave the safety of the restaurant he or she asked for it not saying it's right they say down the street you should be in the place of your employment
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Related
Trio wanted for robbing boy, 13, at gunpoint in Brooklyn bodega
Cops are searching for a trio of men accused of robbing a 13-year-old boy last month in a Brooklyn bodega.
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
Matthew Webb Vigil(Alecia Reid/CBS New York) Oftentimes, tragic events in this world are just so senseless. Easily one of the most senseless involves the shooting of a Mcdonald's worker. What was this worker shot for? According to witnesses, because of cold french fries.
actionnews5.com
Police shoot, arrest 4 gunmen who opened fire at party
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Plainclothes New York detectives got into a gunfight outside a party in the Queens borough. Four suspects, including two teens, were wounded in the exchange. Shots rang out late Friday night in a quiet Queens community, where New York City Police Department officers were trying to prevent gun violence. Police say members of the Violent Crime Squad learned a party had the potential to grow violent because of local street crews.
2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes
Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Group wanted for beating man with cooking pans before robbing him on Manhattan street
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a man in Lower Manhattan last month after allegedly beating him with cooking pans, authorities said Saturday.
NBC New York
NYC McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold French Fries Dies Days Later: Source
The 23-year-old Brooklyn McDonald's worker shot amid a gunfight that a law enforcement source said apparently stemmed from a fight over cold french fries has died, police said Friday as they declared his case a homicide investigation. Police identified the victim as Matthew Webb, of Queens. He had been shot...
Police search for man who beat commuter who bumped into him at Queens subway station
Police are searching for a man who badly beat a 37-year-old man for bumping into him at a Queens subway station. The victim bumped into the attacker while walking down the stairs at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights subway station.
More than $2M in jewelry stolen from Bronx store in smash-and-grab
According to the NYPD, an employee at Rocco's Jewelry in the Fordham Heights section buzzed one man inside the Webster Avenue store and he held the door for the other three suspects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man stabbed on subway approaching Yankee Stadium station, suspect at-large
A man was stabbed in the back as a southbound 4 train approached the 161st Street - Yankee Stadium subway station on Sunday, according to the NYPD.
Man stabbed to death inside Manhattan shelter: NYPD
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death inside a Manhattan shelter Saturday, police said. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the torso during an assault at The Christopher on West 24th Street in Chelsea around 2 p.m., police said. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A […]
Group of 8 steal $2.5K+ worth of electronics from LI Walmart, suspects sought
Eight people are wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in products from a Long Island Walmart and threatening a store employee with a stun gun, authorities said Saturday.
McDonald’s employee shot over cold fries dies of wounds
The Brooklyn McDonald's employee shot over cold french fries died of his wounds, authorities said Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in Back at Yankee Stadium Subway Station: Police
A man was stabbed in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway station in broad daylight, authorities said Sunday. NYPD officials said the 33-year-old man is expected to survive, as he undergoes treatment at Lincoln Hospital. Police said the stabbing occurred on the mezzanine of the 4 train, not the...
Girl, 6, punched in scooter robbery by teens in Brooklyn: NYPD
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of three teenage boys punched a six-year-old girl before they stole her scooter in Brooklyn on July 28, police said on Friday. The girl was on her razor scooter while at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Barlett Street at around 6 p.m. when the three boys approached her. One […]
Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, arson squad searches for culprit
A homemade bomb exploded in a residential neighborhood in Queens Friday night, according to the NYPD. Woodhaven residents reported hearing a loud bang around 9 p.m.
NBC New York
Bodega Cat Swiped From Brooklyn Is Safely Returned After Neighborhood Uproar
A beloved bodega cat swiped from its doorstep was safely returned after a weeklong search that had a Brooklyn community up in arms. Boka the cat hadn't been seen for seven days by the time he was reunited with his owners Friday night. The popular Park Slope feline disappeared from...
NYC thieves snatch jewelry worth nearly $2.2M in Bronx smash-and-grab
NEW YORK — Four men were caught on camera executing a coordinated smash-and-grab at a Bronx jewelry store on Friday that netted an estimated $2.15 million in “high-end” stones. According to New York Police Department officials, an employee at Rocco’s Jewelry in the Fordham Heights neighborhood buzzed...
Man stabbed in the back on escalator at Yankee Stadium subway stop
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator instead of the 161st Street and Yankee Stadium station when someone attacked around 1:30 p.m., officials said. The victim was stabbed in the back with […]
McDonald's worker dies after being shot during dispute over cold French fries
The shooting in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a homicide, police say.
Bergen Prosecutor: NYC Driver Had Hundreds Of Black Market Pills For Sale In Secret Compartment
A Bronx driver was caught with hundreds of prescription pills packaged for sale when he was stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, a 33-year-old pharmacy worker, was seized following the stop in Teaneck, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Members of his Narcotic Task...
Comments / 6