Highland Park victim transferred to rehabilitation facility, visits with his dog

news4sanantonio.com
Many families participated in the Fit Family Challenge 5k
SAN ANTONIO - Many families closed out the summer with some exercise at the Fit Family Challenge 5k. The run kicked off this Saturday morning on the city's South side at Brooks City base. The summer program is aimed to help families learn about health and fitness. Each week participants...
news4sanantonio.com
ColoZeum Backpack Drive and Dance Event Fundraiser, hosted by NXG Dance Crew
SAN ANTONIO - One local nonprofit hosted a back-to-school drive with a twist. Project Smash collaborated with NCG Dance Crew and hosted a backpack drive at the Leon Valley Community and Conference Center today. The unique event had local food trucks and vendors; the attendees got to watch dance battles,...
news4sanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
news4sanantonio.com
Two children and one adult injured after motorcyclist drove into back of family car
SAN ANTONIO – Two children and one adult were injured after a motorcyclist driving at a high rate of speed, drove into the back of an SUV. The incident happened at IH-10 at La Cantera at around 1 a.m. According to officials, the motorcyclist was speeding when he drove...
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
news4sanantonio.com
Chime in: Celebrate National Sisters Day by sharing your best memory
SAN ANTONIO - It's National Sisters Day!. While they don’t always agree, sisters have each other’s backs. Do you have a favorite photo and memory with your sister? We want to see it!. Celebrate today by sending us your favorite photos, HERE.
news4sanantonio.com
Night of drinking turned fatal after shots were fired on West side of town
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another in critical condition after shots were fired on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to 6500 W Commerce at around 1:56 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a victim with gunshot wounds...
news4sanantonio.com
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
news4sanantonio.com
Operation Homefront, Kellogg hosts back-to-school event to honor local military families
SAN ANTONIO - The national nonprofit Operation Homefront and Kellogg Company hosted a back-to-school celebration to honor local military families in the Transitional Housing-Villages program in San Antonio. The program provided fully furnished, rent-free housing for eight local military families as Operation Homefront helps them navigate the process of medically...
news4sanantonio.com
Academy set to expand emergency management response
Every disaster, whether natural or man-made, has emergency management personnel on hand. "For emergency managers, today, its whoever a mayor or a judge or the governor appoints to be the emergency manager," says Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. Kidd says there is no standardized training anywhere in the nation...
news4sanantonio.com
More than 100 firefighters battled a massive fire on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a massive fire and a few explosions that occurred on a commercial structure on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on 5800 Rocky Point Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire coming out of the open bay door. According to...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who robbed at gunpoint a meat market on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a meat market at gunpoint Saturday night on the Southwest side of town. The incident happened at 6060 Old Pearsall Road at the Culebra Meat Market #3 at around 9:59 p.m. According to officials, a man...
news4sanantonio.com
Police confirm lengthy stand-off now over, suspect surrendered peacefully
UPDATE 8/7/22 - After a three-day standoff, police have now confirmed that the standoff at Agora palms has now ended. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was arrested at 3:09 a.m. This is a developing story and we will continue to bring more updates as they come. SAN ANTONIO - Many...
news4sanantonio.com
Police arrested suspect at Agora Palms standoff after he finally surrendered
SAN ANTONIO – After three days, police have now confirmed that the standoff at Agora palms has now ended. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was arrested at 3:09 a.m. The standoff began Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Blvd. The...
Mandy Gutierrez, former Robb Elementary principal, reassigned to new position
SAN ANTONIO — About a week after she was reinstated from administrative leave by district officials, Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez will now start preparing for a new role. The district on Friday announced Gutierrez will shift to the position of assistant director of special education for Uvalde...
news4sanantonio.com
Southside ISD welcomes back teachers with time travelers' guests for Convocation Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Southside ISD Education Foundation and its sponsors welcomed a couple of guests who just came back from a time-traveling adventure for Convocation Day. Marty McFly and Doc Brown came in the famous DeLorean to welcome back educators at Southside ISD. The time travelers visited Southside...
news4sanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
