Strong storms down trees & power lines in Manchester

Thursday at 5:57 PM, Cedar Falls Public Safety was dispatched to a residential fire at 700 W Ridgeway Ave Lot #225. Dispatch received multiple calls that the trailer was on fire. Fire crews arrived on scene to flames and smoke showing from the trailer. Fire crews forced entry into the residence and a search confirmed that no one was present inside. The fire crews then quickly extinguished the fire. There were no injuries during the incident and no one was home at the time of the fire. It is believed that the cause of the fire was malfunctioning electrical components.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO