Manchester, IA

Strong storms down trees & power lines in Manchester

By Nick Weig
cbs2iowa.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KCRG.com

Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Family rescued after rain strands them on Wapsi sandbar

QUASQUETON, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Sunday the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office rescued a family, who got stuck on a sandbar after rain washed away their kayaks and tubes. The sheriff's office says a man called 911 around 7:45 am Sunday to report he and his family were...
QUASQUETON, IA
kwayradio.com

Trailer Fire in Cedar Falls

Thursday at 5:57 PM, Cedar Falls Public Safety was dispatched to a residential fire at 700 W Ridgeway Ave Lot #225. Dispatch received multiple calls that the trailer was on fire. Fire crews arrived on scene to flames and smoke showing from the trailer. Fire crews forced entry into the residence and a search confirmed that no one was present inside. The fire crews then quickly extinguished the fire. There were no injuries during the incident and no one was home at the time of the fire. It is believed that the cause of the fire was malfunctioning electrical components.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One seriously hurt in crash in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says one person was seriously hurt after crashing an SUV between Quasqueton and Independence Sunday. The sheriff's office says around 6 am, deputies responded to that crash near Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd and Nelson Avenue. Renee Recker...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
FOX2Now

Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue

A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Driver suffering from serious injuries after Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning Buchanan County Deputies went to the scene of an accident near Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard and Nelson Avenue. During their investigation, deputies learned that Renne Recker from Independence had been traveling south Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard when she lost control of...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation

I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

‘Hero Weekend’ honors Jesup officer killed in the line of duty

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty was honored by his church Saturday. Jesup Bible Fellowship hosted “Hero Weekend” to honor Sgt. Jim Smith. He was shot and killed last year while attempting to make an arrest in Grundy Center.
JESUP, IA
KCRG.com

Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids public pools slowly close as summer winds down

Cedar Rapids public pools start closing as early as Friday, August 5th. Cherry Hill Aquatic Center will remain open daily through August 14, and then operate on weekends only through August 21st. Noelridge Aquatic Center will remain open daily through August 21 and operate on weekend through Labor Day. This...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
98.1 KHAK

One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo

Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
WATERLOO, IA
Pen City Current

Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool

FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCJJ

City High staffer dies while saving drowning child near River Junction

A City High employee has lost his life saving a child from drowning in the Iowa River near Lone Tree. According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at the River Junction Access on River Junction Rd SE just after 6pm Friday. Arriving officers learned an eight-year-old child had been rescued from the river. Bystanders performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
LONE TREE, IA
Eagle 102.3

One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month

The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
siouxlandnews.com

Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River

A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
CORALVILLE, IA

