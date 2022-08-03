Read on www.ksstradio.com
Changes Proposed For City’s Enterprise Zone Program, Video Gaming Facility Policies
Sulphur Springs City Council this week approved on final reading a reinvestment zone and a rezoning request, as well as a reinsurance contract, a resolution appointing 3 to the Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone Board, and on first reading two ordinance amendments. Video Gaming Facility Ordinance. Sulphur Springs Police Chief...
livability.com
New Developments in Tyler, Texas, Are Transforming the Region
A new design plan is underway to shape the future of the Tyler region. For more than three decades, the community has worked to create an even better Tyler, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, residents, businesses, property owners, the city and the county are collaborating now more than ever on a cohesive design plan that’s meant to create public spaces and pedestrian/bicycle-friendly areas as well as enhance existing streets, green spaces and plazas.
Loop 286 Crossover Closure Project Begins Aug. 22 in Lamar County
PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today advised travelers in Northeast Texas that a project to close four crossovers on State Loop 286 around Paris, Texas, is set to begin Aug. 22. The contractor, D.L. Lennon, was awarded 64 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued...
Sulphur Springs City Council Has Busy Night Ahead With Workshop Followed By Regular Meeting
The workshop focus will be on a proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023. City staff are continually updating and working on finances. They will present their first proposal for discussion during the 5:30 p.m. work session, which will then be revised based on discussions and continued work and be presented for official consideration during a future City Council meeting.
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report — Aug. 2, 2022
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell presented the following monthly report to Sulphur Springs City Council at the regular Aug. 2, 2022 council meeting:. We did not have any workers compensation claims in July. We had one minor liability claim in July. SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING. The contract with Texas Department...
FM 64 Closure Set To Begin Aug. 22 in Delta County
PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a short-term closure of FM 64 in Delta County will be necessary beginning Aug. 22 to replace an existing box culvert on this roadway. The temporary closure of FM 64 will occur approximately 1.3 miles south of the intersection...
Wills Point ISD exceeds enrollment projections, largest in district history
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD has exceeded their enrollment projections for the 2022-2023 school year. With over 2,800 students expected this year, it’s the largest enrollment in district history. “While the state and country face teacher shortages, we continue to strive to meet our student’s needs and the community’s expectations by adding […]
KTRE
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
KLTV
Jailed Smith Co. constable has outstanding fine from Texas Ethics Commission
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An open records request shows suspended Pct. 1 Smith Co. Constable Curtis Trailer-Harris, who is jailed facing charges of Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity, also owes the Texas Ethics Commission a $2,500 fine that’s been delinquent for nearly three years. State law requires candidates...
Notice – Joseph Moore
Joseph Moore passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Sulphur Springs. Services for Mr. Moore will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com.
KTEN.com
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
Meal A Day Menu – Aug. 8-12, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Aug. 8-12, 2022 includes:. Monday – Beef Spaghetti, Italian Vegetables and Garlic...
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
ketk.com
Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – West Oak Property Development announced the implementation of their Phase 2. development, The West Oak Villages apartment complex, for downtown Tyler’s revitalization. The West Oak Villages is downtown Tyler’s first luxury apartment complex boasting amenities such as, 24/7. concierge services, a 2nd story...
KLTV
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies from around East Texas and across the state paid respects to a Smith County deputy Friday. The funeral for fallen Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was held at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. It started off with an opening prayer, followed by the Friendly Baptist Church Praise Team singing “What a Beautiful Name It Is.” Following his obituary reading, Bustos’ wife, Gloria, said he worked hard to make the world a better place as a law enforcement officer.
Annual Joint Meeting Of Genealogical & Historical Societies
The Hopkins County Genealogical Society’s annual joint meeting with the Hopkins County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the Winifred Building inside Heritage Park, located at 416 North Jackson Street in Sulphur Springs, Texas. (Masks are optional). Paula Altenbaumer will be portraying...
KLTV
Smith County Jail removed from state non-compliant list
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After having been on the list for a number of months, the state has removed the Smith County Jail is no longer considered non-compliant. The jail was first cited for overcrowding. After later inspections, the jail was cited for issues including hygiene, licensing and restraint chair timing.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Paris District Road Report for Aug. 8, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Aug. 8, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement
Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
