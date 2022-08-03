ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esper says missing DoD Jan. 6 texts were likely deleted due to "normal process"

By Ivana Saric
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Axios

Colombia's transition to leftist Gustavo Petro tests U.S. influence

The inauguration on Sunday of Gustavo Petro as Colombia's president represents a major test for U.S. influence in Latin America as a leftist tide sweeps through the region. Why it matters: Petro, an ex-guerrilla fighter and former mayor of Bogotá, will be the first left-wing president of a country that had moved in lockstep with the U.S. in recent years on Venezuela, the drug trade, and other regional challenges.
Axios

Biden leaves White House isolation for first time in 18 days

President Biden traveled to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on Sunday, following his COVID-19 isolation. Why it matters: This is the first time the president has left the White House in 18 days and the first time he has seen first lady Jill Biden since July 20, according to the White House.
Axios

Amnesty regrets "distress and anger" caused by Ukraine report

Amnesty International apologized on Sunday for the "distress and anger" caused by its recent report criticizing Ukraine's military tactics for endangering civilians but said it stood by its findings. Driving the news: The report, published Thursday, said Ukrainian forces had violated international humanitarian law by basing themselves in civilian buildings...
Axios

China sanctions Pelosi and halts U.S. talks over Taiwan trip

China imposed undefined sanctions on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her immediate family members on Friday after she infuriated Beijing with an overnight trip to Taiwan earlier this week. Why it matters: China's Foreign Ministry also announced it was ending talks with the U.S. on climate change, military issues,...
Axios

China announces additional military drills near Taiwan

China announced a new series of military drills near Taiwan on Sunday, expanding efforts to express a a show of force in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island last week. Driving the news: In the wake of Pelosi's visit, China announced several days of...
Axios

Stephen Breyer says America goes the wrong way "from time to time"

Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Saturday made his first public appearance since his retirement, speaking to the American Bar Association Conference in Chicago about his views of the future and the work judges do. The big picture: Breyer officially retired from the high court at the end of...
Axios

Taiwan says China's military drills may simulate attack

Taiwan said Saturday that recent military drills from China appear to simulate an attack, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed into the Taiwan Strait earlier this week following Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island, which angered Beijing. What's...
Axios

Zelensky calls for stronger international response to Russian "nuclear terror"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a stronger international response to what he termed "Russian nuclear terror" after the recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power, Europe's largest nuclear power station. Driving the news: Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of being responsible for the shelling, which damaged...
Axios

Axios

