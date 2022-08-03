ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

AgriLife's Hicks Receives State Honors for educational programming

Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Obituary for Nelda Brownlee

Funeral service for Nelda Brownlee, age 93 of Pittsburg, TX will be held at 3:00P.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Myra Wilson Chapel with Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Brownlee passed away on August 3, 2022.
PITTSBURG, TX
Back-to-School Features That College Students (or Teens) Will Love

Separate living inside the 80×30 metal shop for the College student or hangout for the teens!. Elegant finishes in this updated 3bed, 2bath brick home on 3.6 acres with a 80×30 insulated metal shop with 16×13 living quarters! Home features open floor plan with granite countertops in large kitchen, island, breakfast bar, & a custom hood vent. From the living area, you’ll find built-in cabinets next to the gas, stone fireplace. Rich laminate floors flow seamlessly through living & dining. Spacious laundry-mud room with built-ins. Bathrooms come with custom showers, granite countertops (one with double vanity), built-in shelving, & tile floors.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
How drought affects livestock feeding by Mario Villarino

Recently I got the visit of a beef producer looking for hay. Desperate, she was locating hay far away from Hopkins County. Her concerned was poisonous compounds on the hay made of drought stressed plants. Immediately my concern was nitrate accumulation. Ammonium nitrogen is the preferred form of nitrogen for plant growth, but nitrate nitrogen is the form primarily taken up by plants. Even when ammonium and urea based fertilizers are applied, most of the nitrogen taken up by plants is in the nitrate form because soil microorganisms quickly convert ammonium nitrogen to nitrate nitrogen. Nitrates are extremely soluble in water and are easily absorbed by plant roots along with soil moisture. Normally, plants reduce nitrates to ammonium ions and then assimilate them into amino acids and other proteins. This process, called nitrate reductase, occurs in the roots of some grasses such as bermudagrass, and in the leaves, stems and stalks of plants such as corn or sorghum. When plants are stressed (for example, by drought) this process slows or stops, allowing nitrates to accumulate. Here are some conditions that cause nitrate accumulation: When the temperature is high and moisture is adequate, plants may undergo a process called photorespiration. Photorespiration produces carbon dioxide rather than assimilating carbon into energy building blocks (i.e., sugars, carbohydrates, etc.). This may cause nitrates to accumulate. When the soil contains nitrate nitrogen but little soil moisture, nitrates are highly concentrated in the water plants take up. Plants don’t have enough water to continue growing and nitrates accumulate. Herbicide injury can limit the conversion and assimilation of nitrates in plants. After herbicide applications, check the field, especially field edges, for forage plants affected by off-target herbicide drift. Three to 5 days of active growth are needed to significantly reduce nitrate levels in plants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Christus Mobile Athletic Training Room

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Sulphur Springs is proud to showcase their new Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR). This unit would not be possible if it was not for the generous support of Alliance Bank. The MATR is going to be utilized in Hopkins County and other local service area schools for many athletic events.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Joel Silver

Graveside service for Joel Silver, age 82 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:15 A.M. on August 10, 2022 at DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Silver passed away on July 30, 2022 at his residence. Joel was born on January 12, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA to Moris Michael...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Verdon Raymond Graves

Verdon Raymond Graves, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, passed away in the early morning hours of July 21, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born December 7, 1927, in the Teagarden Community, a rural area near Alva, Woods County, Oklahoma, the third son to parents Boyd Miles Graves and Elsie Armstrong McCorkle Graves.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
TxDOT Road Report for 7/28

Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting July 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 7/29: Preparing For Designer Handbag Bingo

Folks, it was just like a scene from Pretty Woman. Bag after bag after bag, but we didn’t have anyone to carry them for us. In preparation for the 3rd Annual Designer Handbag Bingo, Shannon Barker and I were charged with the task of acquiring twenty-two designer bags to be used as the prizes for the upcoming fundraising event. For those of you thinking “what fun”, we did have parameters. We had a budget, and we needed variety. We wanted handbags that would appeal to the attendees. We wanted some classics and some “new in” items. So, we had to put lots of thought and preparation into our purchases.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs' Newsom Graduates U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Jackson Paul Newsom of Sulphur Springs recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, NY. Newsom earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license in the U.S. flag merchant marine, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
3 Essential Elements for Finding a Good Real Estate Agent

When it comes to selling your property does it really matter which real estate agent sells it? That depends on what you want out of the experience. A lot of variables go into it and if not careful, can negatively impact your wallet and be an extra source of unneeded and unwanted anxiety. Selling is a big decision. So take the time to choose the right agent. During this stressful time, it makes all the difference. Here are 3 things to consider:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
