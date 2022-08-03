Read on frontporchnewstexas.com
Related
CANHelp celebrates 67th annual Back to School Fair
A Hopkins institution since 2017, CANHelp’s annual back-to-school fair helped kids of all ages with school readiness for the 2022-2023 year by providing educational materials, eye exams, hair cuts, and various health services. According to CANHelp, 60 to 70% of Hopkins families qualify as low income, and CANHelp seeks...
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Handbag Bingo
Home » Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Handbag Bingo. 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM Fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States. Phone: (903) 439-3293. pandaexpress.com. 150 E Shannon Rd E. Sulphur Springs,...
AgriLife’s Hicks Receives State Honors for educational programming
Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
Genealogical Society and Historical Society present annual joint meeting 2022
It is time again for the Hopkins County Genealogical Society’s annual joint meeting with the Hopkins County Historical Society. This year it will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Winifred Building at Heritage Park, 416 Jackson Street North, Sulphur Springs, Texas(Masks are optional).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/2
According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. 1. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies: as the baby grows, the...
SSHS Homecoming parade returns after 20-year-hiatus with Dial Study Club
The Dial Study Club is excited to revive a much-loved tradition – the annual Sulphur Springs Homecoming parade! This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, September 22nd at 6:30pm, and the parade theme is School Spirit. Previously, Sulphur Springs has suffered from a lack of a homecoming...
Obituary for Nelda Brownlee
Funeral service for Nelda Brownlee, age 93 of Pittsburg, TX will be held at 3:00P.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Myra Wilson Chapel with Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Brownlee passed away on August 3, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Back-to-School Features That College Students (or Teens) Will Love
Separate living inside the 80×30 metal shop for the College student or hangout for the teens!. Elegant finishes in this updated 3bed, 2bath brick home on 3.6 acres with a 80×30 insulated metal shop with 16×13 living quarters! Home features open floor plan with granite countertops in large kitchen, island, breakfast bar, & a custom hood vent. From the living area, you’ll find built-in cabinets next to the gas, stone fireplace. Rich laminate floors flow seamlessly through living & dining. Spacious laundry-mud room with built-ins. Bathrooms come with custom showers, granite countertops (one with double vanity), built-in shelving, & tile floors.
Back to School Season— Tampon Tax & Period Related Pain by Dr. Hailey Jackson
Well, it’s August, which means ready-or-not, it’s back to school season. I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to shed a little light on two topics that I am passionate about— access to menstrual products and school absences related to period pain. Did you know that...
How drought affects livestock feeding by Mario Villarino
Recently I got the visit of a beef producer looking for hay. Desperate, she was locating hay far away from Hopkins County. Her concerned was poisonous compounds on the hay made of drought stressed plants. Immediately my concern was nitrate accumulation. Ammonium nitrogen is the preferred form of nitrogen for plant growth, but nitrate nitrogen is the form primarily taken up by plants. Even when ammonium and urea based fertilizers are applied, most of the nitrogen taken up by plants is in the nitrate form because soil microorganisms quickly convert ammonium nitrogen to nitrate nitrogen. Nitrates are extremely soluble in water and are easily absorbed by plant roots along with soil moisture. Normally, plants reduce nitrates to ammonium ions and then assimilate them into amino acids and other proteins. This process, called nitrate reductase, occurs in the roots of some grasses such as bermudagrass, and in the leaves, stems and stalks of plants such as corn or sorghum. When plants are stressed (for example, by drought) this process slows or stops, allowing nitrates to accumulate. Here are some conditions that cause nitrate accumulation: When the temperature is high and moisture is adequate, plants may undergo a process called photorespiration. Photorespiration produces carbon dioxide rather than assimilating carbon into energy building blocks (i.e., sugars, carbohydrates, etc.). This may cause nitrates to accumulate. When the soil contains nitrate nitrogen but little soil moisture, nitrates are highly concentrated in the water plants take up. Plants don’t have enough water to continue growing and nitrates accumulate. Herbicide injury can limit the conversion and assimilation of nitrates in plants. After herbicide applications, check the field, especially field edges, for forage plants affected by off-target herbicide drift. Three to 5 days of active growth are needed to significantly reduce nitrate levels in plants.
Christus Mobile Athletic Training Room
CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Sulphur Springs is proud to showcase their new Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR). This unit would not be possible if it was not for the generous support of Alliance Bank. The MATR is going to be utilized in Hopkins County and other local service area schools for many athletic events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 8/2
Meet Brandy, a year old mixed breed. She is fully vetted and chipped. She also has a brand on her left shoulder. She is good with other dogs and would be good with older kids. If you are interested in meeting Brandy or any of the other dogs or cats please call Barbi at 903-348-1868 or Annie at 903-348-3122. Please leave a message.
Obituary for Joel Silver
Graveside service for Joel Silver, age 82 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:15 A.M. on August 10, 2022 at DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Silver passed away on July 30, 2022 at his residence. Joel was born on January 12, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA to Moris Michael...
Obituary for Verdon Raymond Graves
Verdon Raymond Graves, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, passed away in the early morning hours of July 21, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born December 7, 1927, in the Teagarden Community, a rural area near Alva, Woods County, Oklahoma, the third son to parents Boyd Miles Graves and Elsie Armstrong McCorkle Graves.
TxDOT Road Report for 7/28
Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting July 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Obituary for Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr.
Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr. was born December 6, 1946, in Sulphur Springs, TX, to the parentage of the late Willie B. Edwards and Ora Lee Thomas. He was known lovingly by his nieces, nephews, and loved ones as Uncle Yanney. He attended Sulphur Springs schools and graduated from Douglas High...
AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 7/29: Preparing For Designer Handbag Bingo
Folks, it was just like a scene from Pretty Woman. Bag after bag after bag, but we didn’t have anyone to carry them for us. In preparation for the 3rd Annual Designer Handbag Bingo, Shannon Barker and I were charged with the task of acquiring twenty-two designer bags to be used as the prizes for the upcoming fundraising event. For those of you thinking “what fun”, we did have parameters. We had a budget, and we needed variety. We wanted handbags that would appeal to the attendees. We wanted some classics and some “new in” items. So, we had to put lots of thought and preparation into our purchases.
Sulphur Springs’ Newsom Graduates U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Jackson Paul Newsom of Sulphur Springs recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, NY. Newsom earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U. S. armed forces. He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license in the U.S. flag merchant marine, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine.
3 Essential Elements for Finding a Good Real Estate Agent
When it comes to selling your property does it really matter which real estate agent sells it? That depends on what you want out of the experience. A lot of variables go into it and if not careful, can negatively impact your wallet and be an extra source of unneeded and unwanted anxiety. Selling is a big decision. So take the time to choose the right agent. During this stressful time, it makes all the difference. Here are 3 things to consider:
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0