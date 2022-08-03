Scientists restore pigs' vital organs an hour after death

Read on www.axios.com
Related
Top scientist admits 'space telescope image' was actually a slice of chorizo
A French scientist has apologized after tweeting a photo of a slice of chorizo, claiming it was an image of a distant star taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Great Barrier Reef areas show the highest coral cover in 36 years
Two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia are showing the highest amount of coral cover in nearly 36 years, the Australian Institute of Marine Science said in a new report. The big picture: Though parts of the reef have seen some recovery, other areas are still vulnerable to climate...
New York health officials find more evidence of polio transmission
The New York State Department of Health urged people on Thursday to get vaccinated against polio, saying it has found further evidence of local transmission of the virus in the state. Why it matters: The department said it has identified polio, a highly contagious virus that can lead to permanent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden tests positive for COVID for seventh day
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for the seventh consecutive day on Friday. The big picture: Initially testing positive on July 22, Biden tested negative after five days of the antiviral Paxlovid treatment but has had a "rebound" COVID case since last Saturday. The 79-year-old president is fully vaccinated...
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
46K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0