Sacramento Republic FC continues league play against New Mexico United

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will have their fourth match in 11 days when they head to the Southwest on Wednesday night.

The Republic FC takes on New Mexico United, who are one spot above them in the Western Conference standings of the United Soccer League.

Sacramento heads into Wednesday’s match fifth in the standings at 9-5-6 while New Mexico goes into the contest at 10-3-8.

The Republic FC are coming off a 4-2 road victory over the Charleston Battery on Saturday. The New Mexico club provides a tough test for Sacramento, as the United hasn’t lost since June 25 and have dropped one match since the start of May.

Wednesday’s match marks the fifth meeting all time between the two clubs including a previous matchup in May, which resulted in a 0-0 draw at Heart Health Park. The Republic holds an all-time 2-1-1 record against the United, outsourcing them 6-3 in those contests.

The last time Sacramento played in New Mexico was a 3-0 win for the Republic in 2019.

Kickoff is slated for a 6 p.m. PST kickoff from Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

How to watch Wednesday night’s match

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app , smart TVs, or on FOX40.com .

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40

