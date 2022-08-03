Boeing avoids a strike in St. Louis area as union ratifies three-year contract

Read on www.ksdk.com
St. Louis-based coffee roaster expands footprint with Walmart deal
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based Blueprint Coffee is expanding its retail offerings through a new partnership with Walmart. The specialty coffee roaster's coffee is now available in 23 Walmart stores throughout the St. Louis region — from Glen Carbon to Lake Saint Louis. Blueprint partnered with Coffee Collective Co., which helps coffee roasters connect with retailers, to distribute its signature Penrose coffee, as well as two single-origin coffees that will rotate at area stores. Some stores will also feature Blueprint's Tektōn blend.
Inside St. Louis' next billion-dollar project
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new billion-dollar project. The long-awaited expansion of the Veterans Affairs hospital in the city of St. Louis, John Cochran V.A. Medical Center, could start construction as soon as 2024, said Gary Drikow, the service chief of major projects for V.A. St. Louis. At a cost of more than $1 billion, the project would rank with the new $1.7 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus as one of the largest-ever federal infrastructure investments in the St. Louis region.
Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out
ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments. Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks. “So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m....
Red Cross announces 3 additional multi-agency resource center dates for flooding victims
ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross announced three additional dates for the Multi-Agency Resource Centers in the St. Louis area after overwhelming demand last week. The Multi-Agency Resource Centers, or MARCs, will be held at Friendly Temple on Martin Luther King Drive on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The MARCs will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and masks are required by the church where the event is being held.
Verify: Will federally indicted St. Louis alderman still get a pension?
ST. LOUIS — It has been more than two months since scandal rocked the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. On June 2, Federal prosecutors revealed explosive allegations of bribery, theft and corruption reaching the highest levels of St. Louis City Hall in a 66-page indictment. The charging documents allege...
Lutheran School of Nursing, part of South City Hospital, closes
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, a south St. Louis institution dating to 1898, has closed, it said in a social media post. The closure occurred July 27, the message Monday said, adding that academic transcripts for students were being transferred to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. All other records, it added, will be retained at South City Hospital, which owned the school.
'A bold-faced LIE': St. Louis mayor blasts Black police officer group’s criticism of oversight bill
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones accused the Ethical Society of Police of lying on its Facebook page after the membership group issued a statement accusing her administration of excluding them from discussions about a controversial civilian oversight bill. Jones signed Board Bill 47 Wednesday, which she...
Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
Flood victims' frustrations continue to rise inside St. Louis resource center
ST. LOUIS — A Hazelwood mom trekked to the flood recovery assistance center at Friendly Temple Church in north St. Louis with her two little girls in tow. "Right now, I'm gong house-to-house, place-to-place. Tonight we're spending the night in a shelter," said the mom. She said flash floods...
St. Louis area flood assistance centers overwhelmed as hundreds seek resources
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of St. Louis area residents are in need of assistance after historic rain and flash flooding have damaged homes and businesses in the last two weeks. In order to help residents get as much help in one place, Multi-Agency Resource Centers, or MARCs, have...
Gov. Parson requests federal disaster declaration in response to flash flooding
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson requested President Joe Biden issue a major disaster declaration to get federal assistance into the hands of flooding victims in the St. Louis area. A press release from the governor's office said more than 750 homes and more than 130 businesses in...
Byers' Beat: Police recruitment gets ruthless in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Police department leaders across the country are saying they’re having a hard time finding officers – and the competition to do so locally is getting pretty cutthroat. This week, the St. Louis County Council passed an amendment to the collective bargaining unit that will...
Gov. Pritzker announces $21M for infrastructure projects in Cahokia Heights
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other officials announced $21 million in funding for the City of Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The $21 million in funding will go towards supporting and improving infrastructure projects within the area of Cahokia Heights. The funding includes...
Man's truck, $25,000 in tools stolen while he was fixing another vehicle in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man had his truck and thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen while he worked on another vehicle Saturday morning. Police said a man walked into the Central Patrol Division Sunday morning to report his truck had been stolen. He told police he was working on a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street at around 11:30 Saturday morning when he was robbed.
Reopening of Manchester Road in Brentwood pushed back because of flooding
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Manchester Road west of Hanley Road over Black Creek will not reopen until mid-September. The road was originally supposed to open Aug. 31, after closing in May to replace the bridge over Black Creek. Now, because of the flooding caused by extensive rain in St. Louis,...
Building collapses on bridal shower celebration in Litchfield, Illinois
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — More than 20 people were inside a building in Litchfield, Illinois, for a bridal shower Saturday when the building collapsed, leaving several people injured, firefighters said. In a Facebook post, the Litchfield Fire Department said the building on North State Street collapsed just before noon on...
Kummer removed from September St. Louis Board of Aldermen election
ST. LOUIS — One candidate will not appear on the September special election ballot for President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman. Mark Kummer lost a lawsuit challenging his residency Monday. "Mark Kummer does not meet the qualifications for the office of President of the Board of Alderman,"...
Former top police official writes in support of indicted ex-St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad
ST. LOUIS — John Collins-Muhammad has a friend in former police leader Lawrence O'Toole. O'Toole is a former assistant police chief who also had previously served as interim chief before he retired in May as part of a deal to settle a discrimination lawsuit against the city. On July 22, he weighed in on the high-profile corruption case involving Collins-Muhammad, a former city alderman.
St. Louis voters pass propositions increasing school funding, fines for illegal dumping
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis voters passed a pair of propositions Tuesday to increase funding for public schools and increase the fines for people caught illegally dumping. Proposition S and Proposition F both passed in the City of St. Louis with more than 80% of the vote Tuesday. Prop...
City of St. Louis gives civilian oversight subpoena power in investigations of law enforcement misconduct
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill Wednesday to strengthen civilian oversight in investigations of law enforcement misconduct and use of force. Jones signed Board Bill 47, creating an independent agency called the Division of Civilian Oversight. The independent agency is will strengthen the civilian-led investigations into potential police misconduct.
