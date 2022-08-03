ROCHESTER — In the matter of iron sharpening iron, it never hurts to have a little bit more raw metal added to the mix. The already powerful Oakland Activities Association will just get stronger this fall with the addition of Harper Woods this fall, expanding the league’s roster of football programs to 22 teams, and allowing football to go to four divisions for the first time since 2003.

