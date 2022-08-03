Read on www.theoaklandpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
The Oakland Press
Temptations stage musical makes its way back ‘home’ to Detroit
During the final moments of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” the actor portraying co-founder Otis Williams breaks the fourth wall — not for the first time during the show — to tell the audience that, “I never meant to be the last one standing.” I thought my brothers would live forever.”
The Oakland Press
Farmington Hills offers cooling center amid heat, humidity
Due to anticipated extreme heat, humidity and storms with potential power outages, the city of Farmington Hills has opened the Costick Center for use as a cooling center. You do not need to be a resident of Farmington Hills to use the center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road between Inkster and Middlebelt roads.
The Oakland Press
Robotics supplier FANUC America expands in Oakland County
Rochester Hills-based FANUC America, a global supplier of CNCs, robotics and factory automation products, announced it is expanding its operational space in Oakland County. FANUC America recently purchased 67 acres of land with an existing 132,745 square-foot facility at the former Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School campus in Auburn Hills. Construction at the site will add a 655,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility to house manufacturing, engineering and R&D projects, according to a press release.
The Oakland Press
CARE House of Oakland County names new board member
Tamara Rambus of Rochester Hills was recently named to the board of directors for CARE House of Oakland County, according to a press release. CARE House of Oakland County is a Pontiac-based nonprofit that offers programs focused on the prevention of child abuse. Rambus is an independent human resources leadership...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Addition of Harper Woods makes already-strong OAA football even better
ROCHESTER — In the matter of iron sharpening iron, it never hurts to have a little bit more raw metal added to the mix. The already powerful Oakland Activities Association will just get stronger this fall with the addition of Harper Woods this fall, expanding the league’s roster of football programs to 22 teams, and allowing football to go to four divisions for the first time since 2003.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County road coworkers get new contract, new coworkers
A group of county road workers have ratified a new contract after a year of negotiations. Close to 220 road workers agreed to switch from to Operating Engineers 324 more than a year ago. They approved the new contract late last month after negotiations went into mediation. Ken Dombrow, Operating...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County municipalities seeing big economic benefits from marijuana sales
For some Oakland County communities, the economic windfall promised when recreational marijuana was legalized statewide is coming true. State data shows that some are seeing big returns and officials say the investments are paying off. Take Hazel Park. Ed Klobucher, the city manager, said marijuana payments received from the state...
Comments / 0