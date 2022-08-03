Read on www.fox41yakima.com
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
Moxee Police are investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd.
MOXEE, Wash. - Moxee Police is investigating a homicide on the 8500 block of Beauchene Rd. Just before 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to a possible gunshot victim. When they arrived, the victim was found dead in an apartment. Moxee PD is investigating the case as a homicide with...
One dead, two injured after shooting in Pasco neighborhood
PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two injured Saturday night. At about 11:30 p.m., officers with the Pasco Police Department responded to a weapons complaint in the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive and Saratoga Lane. This is near Rd 68 and Chapel Hill Blvd.
Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon
UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s...
Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs
HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
Young man shot in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department pulled into a parking lot around the 1000 block of 10th Avenue to find a 19-year-old gunshot victim. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital. Lieutenant Jason Kiel reports the victim is currently in...
High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting
A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
Kennewick police investigate assault and motorcycle robbery
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a reported robbery victim on August 2 around the 7700 block of Deschutes Avenue. A man said he had been standing by his motorcycle on the side of the road when a stranger came up and assaulted him, then rode off on his motorcycle.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office catches homicide, kidnapping suspect
IRRIGON — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies the night of Thursday, Aug. 4, caught a Washington homicide and kidnapping suspect. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Washington reported its deputies the evening of Aug. 4 received a third-party report of a missing female who may have been dead in the area of First Avenue in the hamlet of Mesa, Washington.
More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained
ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
Hermiston Man Dies in Collision
A Hermiston man died Wednesday in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 730. Just prior to noon, according to the Oregon State Police, Scott McBride, 59, was driving a Saturn SUV in the westbound lane when for unknown reasons he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming semi-truck near milepost 182.
Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated
WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022. Law enforcement left the standoff around 8 p.m. after arriving before 11 a.m. After using pepper spray inside the trailer, one man was arrested. Tribal police and the FBI are leading the case now, according to Schilperoort. A stolen vehicle was found on...
UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres
The fire is now 20% contained. Yakima and Kittitas counties also dropped their evacuation notice down to Level 1. Original: August 6, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire...
Prosecutor issues ruling on Pasco police shooting of man who was stabbing officers
The decision was delayed because the prosecutor’s office was short-staffed.
Slow mail delivery may have delayed hearing for Fred Meyer murder suspect
Aaron Christopher Kelly allegedly shot two men in the Richland Fred Meyer.
Father Dead Son Injured in Violent Shooting Near Sunnyside
A man is dead and his son is injured in a shooting reported near Sunnyside on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road for a report of a house fire. On the way to the call Deputies were told people were shooting at the home. When Deputies arrived they found a 60-year-old man dead in the front yard and his son injured nearby. The son, who has not been identified was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Kennewick Police and Fire Respond To Early Morning Boat Fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a fire at 708 W. 27th Avenue early Friday morning. Police assisted to clear the residence. The fire reportedly started in a boat parked beside the house and is threatening the home. This is a developing story and we will keep you...
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 3, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
