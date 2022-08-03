ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

One dead, two injured after shooting in Pasco neighborhood

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two injured Saturday night. At about 11:30 p.m., officers with the Pasco Police Department responded to a weapons complaint in the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive and Saratoga Lane. This is near Rd 68 and Chapel Hill Blvd.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon

UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
MESA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toppenish, WA
County
Yakima County, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Granger, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Grandview, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs

HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Young man shot in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department pulled into a parking lot around the 1000 block of 10th Avenue to find a 19-year-old gunshot victim. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital. Lieutenant Jason Kiel reports the victim is currently in...
KENNEWICK, WA
News Talk KIT

High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting

A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Buena Zillah#Grandview Police#Tricities
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police investigate assault and motorcycle robbery

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a reported robbery victim on August 2 around the 7700 block of Deschutes Avenue. A man said he had been standing by his motorcycle on the side of the road when a stranger came up and assaulted him, then rode off on his motorcycle.
KENNEWICK, WA
EDNPub

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office catches homicide, kidnapping suspect

IRRIGON — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies the night of Thursday, Aug. 4, caught a Washington homicide and kidnapping suspect. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Washington reported its deputies the evening of Aug. 4 received a third-party report of a missing female who may have been dead in the area of First Avenue in the hamlet of Mesa, Washington.
ifiberone.com

More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained

ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Man Dies in Collision

A Hermiston man died Wednesday in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 730. Just prior to noon, according to the Oregon State Police, Scott McBride, 59, was driving a Saturn SUV in the westbound lane when for unknown reasons he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming semi-truck near milepost 182.
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Standoff and fire active in Wapato, unrelated

WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022. Law enforcement left the standoff around 8 p.m. after arriving before 11 a.m. After using pepper spray inside the trailer, one man was arrested. Tribal police and the FBI are leading the case now, according to Schilperoort. A stolen vehicle was found on...
WAPATO, WA
kpq.com

UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres

The fire is now 20% contained. Yakima and Kittitas counties also dropped their evacuation notice down to Level 1. Original: August 6, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire...
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

Father Dead Son Injured in Violent Shooting Near Sunnyside

A man is dead and his son is injured in a shooting reported near Sunnyside on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road for a report of a house fire. On the way to the call Deputies were told people were shooting at the home. When Deputies arrived they found a 60-year-old man dead in the front yard and his son injured nearby. The son, who has not been identified was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kennewick Police and Fire Respond To Early Morning Boat Fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a fire at 708 W. 27th Avenue early Friday morning. Police assisted to clear the residence. The fire reportedly started in a boat parked beside the house and is threatening the home. This is a developing story and we will keep you...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy