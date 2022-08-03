Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms have broken out across western and central New Mexico this afternoon. Flash flooding continues over the burn scars north as well. It’s a pretty active day for areas both north of I-40 and west of I-25. Slow storm motion is producing another quick inch of rain into the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez. Storms are also popping up over the metro area. They’ll continue moving northward through the evening, dumping locally heavy rainfall. Showers will be slow to wane tonight with all the moisture in the air. Skies become mainly cloudy overnight with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will fall in the upper 60s.

