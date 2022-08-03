Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway

Read on www.krqe.com
6 killed, 8 hurt at California gas station when speeding driver runs red light
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a California gas station Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. when a dark-colored Mercedes sped through a red light without braking and struck two vehicles in an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, video obtained by KTLA showed. The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.
Las Cruces Crime Stoppers seek info in road rage case
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County are offering a $1,000 reward for information identifying a suspect accused of shooting a child. They say it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday when the people in a blue Honda Civic got into a road rage incident with the driver of […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
New Mexico saw its biggest month of cannabis yet
In July, the state tallied more than $23M in recreational marijuana sales. Divers begin inspecting and cleaning water tanks …. Boil advisories in place for water users in San Juan, …. The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s …. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office finishes week...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky
Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday morning for nearly the entire state. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least...
Work scheduled to get rid of I-25 northbound MLK exit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning the week of August 8, the New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin the process of closing an off-ramp, calling it obsolete. NMDOT will start making improvements to the west half of Oak St., between Central and Martin Luther King to remove the northbound MLK off-ramp. The work is scheduled to […]
Scattered storms continue this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms have broken out across western and central New Mexico this afternoon. Flash flooding continues over the burn scars north as well. It’s a pretty active day for areas both north of I-40 and west of I-25. Slow storm motion is producing another quick inch of rain into the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez. Storms are also popping up over the metro area. They’ll continue moving northward through the evening, dumping locally heavy rainfall. Showers will be slow to wane tonight with all the moisture in the air. Skies become mainly cloudy overnight with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will fall in the upper 60s.
Weekend storms for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated showers and storms continue to move north across the state this morning. Showers and storms will come to an end throughout the morning commute. Skies will stay partly cloudy today, and scattered storms will move south to north in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains in the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will […]
What’s happening around New Mexico August 5 – 11
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 5 – Aug. 11 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Best colleges in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: […]
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
More storms return this weekend
An active monsoon pattern will continue into this weekend. More afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected through Sunday. Daily chances for storms will also continue through next week. Another active day in terms of rain across New Mexico Friday. A Flood Watch and Flash Flood Warnings have been in effect...
Oregon’s wildfire risk map emerges as new climate flashpoint
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state — labeling nearly 80,000 structures as high-risk — generated so much pushback from angry homeowners that officials abruptly retracted it, saying they had not done enough local outreach before publicizing the ambitious project.
Daily storm chances continue through the weekend
More showers and thunderstorms will develop again Friday afternoon across parts of New Mexico. The active monsoon pattern will continue into the weekend. Another crop of showers and storms will develop again Friday afternoon in the same areas that are seeing rain today. Again, heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be the biggest concern with Friday’s storms.
New movie “DUST” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is announcing is announcing a new film “DUST” will begin filming in New Mexico. The movie will star Sarah Paulson and will film in and around Santa Fe, Stanley and Galisteo. According to a release from the NM Film Office, the film also stars Annaleigh Ashford. ‘DUST’ […]
Rio Rancho production company opens film studio
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company is opening up a space for filmmakers in New Mexico. Rio Rancho’s Edit House Productions has been around for more than two decades. Now, they are expanding into a 2,000-square-foot studio which will be available for productions to rent out. It is a space where productions can build […]
