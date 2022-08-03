Read on www.sfgate.com
Arrest after body found inside van at California gas station
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found last week inside a van parked at a Southern California gas station, authorities said. Donald Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach, was found shot to death inside a white van...
California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for investigation of poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
Man held in death of 1-year-old left near train tracks
UKIAH, Calif. (AP) — A man who was babysitting two young children was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 1-year-old was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, authorities said Friday. Edward “Two Feathers" Steele, 32, of Ukiah was taken into custody Thursday, a day after the...
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that...
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 PM PDT this evening for a. portion of southern California, including the following county, San. Bernardino. Flood waters have receded. The...
NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees expected. * WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,. Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga. and Broome counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures...
The 6 best Lake Tahoe Casinos to entertain you off the mountain
All of the Lake Tahoe casinos all have hotels with some great amenities, not to mention the Sierra mountains as their backdrop.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. (seven, three, six, nine) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
