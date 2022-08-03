ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Decatur Police commend volunteers for reducing crime

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police department has released information regarding the Community Action Team efforts to reduce community violence.

DPD said CAT has been working this summer to reduce gun violence and remove violent offenders from the streets.

The CAT officers work long hours, focusing on the individual(s) who present the most danger to our community. “I am very proud of their work and want to highlight some of the results of their efforts, ” said DPD.

Numbers from DPD since May 9, 2022:

  • 189 criminal arrests
  • 35 guns seized
  • 76 grams of cocaine seized
  • 297 grams of meth seized
  • 5 stolen cars recovered

DPD Police Chief Brandel said the CAT are volunteers that place themselves in dangerous situations to keep the community safe.

“Although I wish gun violence didn’t exist, the reality is that it does, and our country is currently plagued by it. All of our DPD officers are committed to our efforts to reduce violent crimes. Each officer and detective has their role in this effort.”

Brandel said it is because of the CAT commitment that the community is making progress. “I am proud of every one of them, and am honored to serve with them!”

