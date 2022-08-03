ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk residents convicted on meth distribution, other charges

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G39xc_0h3S0kU300

* CORRECTION: The video gives the wrong age for Margaret Sutton. Sutton is 51 years old.*

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man and woman face life in prison after being convicted on charges related to distributing methamphetamine out of a house in Norfolk.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

According to the United States Attorney, 61-year-old Vicente Andres and 51-year-old Margaret Sutton operated a meth house on Danwood Drive in Norfolk where they stored and sold methamphetamine and marijuana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwET1_0h3S0kU300
Margaret Sutton (Photo Courtesy: United States Attorney Jessica D. Aber
Eastern District of Virginia)

10 On Your Side is working to obtain a mugshot for Andres.

Police executed a search warrant of the house in April 2021 where they recovered about 10 pounds of pure methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana, three firearms and an undisclosed amount of money.

Evidence shows that Andres had used the house for his methamphetamine operations for several years. Sutton joined his operation in early 2021.

Andres and Sutton were convicted of:

  • Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Opening a drug-involved premises
  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana
  • Possession of firearms in relation to drug trafficking crimes
  • Being convicted felons in possession of firearms

Both Andres and Sutton will be sentenced on December 15 and face a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Woman and man shot on Giovanni Court at Aqueduct Apartments

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were shot on Giovanni Court at the Aqueduct Apartments Saturday morning. According to a news release from Newport News Police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Giovanni Court around 10:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felons#Methamphetamine#Firearms#Marijuana#Prison#Danwood Drive#Opening
WAVY News 10

65-year-old man arrested for York County bank robbery

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-yearold man from Newport News was arrested Friday for a bank robbery that happened at Wells Fargo Bank on June 17. The Sheriff’s office says John Robert Runnebohm was arrested Friday in Newport News after investigators received information he was at a McDonalds. He was arrested without incident.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads letter in court

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads …. The bar manager of the Legacy Lounge reacts the city …. 31Heroes hosts “Workout to Remember” event in Virginia …. Community members hold search for Codi Bigsby in …. 15-year-old man shot on Linster...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

2 Norfolk residents convicted of selling drugs out of 'meth house'

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people from Norfolk were just convicted of gun-related charges and conspiracy to sell meth and marijuana. The U.S. Attorney for this district, Jessica Aber, sent out a release about Vicente Andres, 61, and Margaret Sutton, 51, on Wednesday. Her office said Andres and Sutton ran a "meth house" on Danwood Drive.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Not giving up hope: People still searching for Codi Bigsby

NORFOLK, Va. — Volunteers searched areas in Hampton once again on Saturday in hopes of finding Codi Bigsby. The 4-year-old boy hasn't been seen since his father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. Cory was brought in for questioning and arrested shortly after. He ended up being...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton woman's body found in Hanover County

Hampton woman's body found in Hanover County. The bar manager of the Legacy Lounge reacts the city …. 31Heroes hosts “Workout to Remember” event in Virginia …. Community members hold search for Codi Bigsby in …. 15-year-old man shot on Linster Street in Chesapeake. St. Mihiel Ave. Double...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy