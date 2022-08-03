Ms. TPOL’s Chase stay certificate was expiring this week (see Don’t Let Your Chase Hyatt Cert Expire). With nowhere to go, I booked a stay at the Hyatt Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, a resort located down the street from my home (see Hyatt Grand Reserve Puerto Rico: Good But Grand?). The reason her certificate almost lapsed is that I want to make the most of my Globalist status while I have it (see Becoming Hyatt Globalist Again: TPOL’s Masterpiece Strategy). When I checked into the hotel, I gave them my Globalist number in the hopes that they might extend some of the perks. They did not. While I didn’t care if I received a room upgrade, I thought that asking for free breakfast wouldn’t be a big deal. The next day when they said no, I decided to take my ball and go home, mooting the point as to whether I would have been granted late check-out.

