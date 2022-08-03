ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Canada Increases Award Costs – Which Gives More Warning About Buying Miles

Air Canada is increasing award costs and this is coming at a strange time. This should give more warning about when you buy miles and points. Almost two years ago, Air Canada and Aeroplan came under one roof where before they had been two entities. This new program caused some changes to be made in the award structure of the program and these changes were met with some relief and also disappointment. Here we are just about two years later with an increase in award pricing for some regions – which came with strange timing.
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (6th August)

It’s the end of the week in the Commonwealth Games host city of Birmingham, so naturally, I’ve escaped the Birmingham bubble for the day. However, this blog goes on. Welcome to Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. From the Medals Ceremony of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Group finals.
Joe Brancatelli, Hotels, and Me

I’m guessing you know who Joe is. I sorta do. I do know his name and have a vague idea of who he is. I’ll admit to never having read any of his work until recently, though. A while back a friend sent me one of his posts to read about Joe Brancatelli and hotels. Being that I write about hotels and maintain status with a few hotel chains, I did enjoy his take, his writing, and his humor. And the article did get me rethinking relationships, both with hotels and with myself as a traveler. I do have a few of my own thoughts, too, so thought I’d share them.
I Should Receive Globalist Perks with Ms. TPOL’s Booking

Ms. TPOL’s Chase stay certificate was expiring this week (see Don’t Let Your Chase Hyatt Cert Expire). With nowhere to go, I booked a stay at the Hyatt Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, a resort located down the street from my home (see Hyatt Grand Reserve Puerto Rico: Good But Grand?). The reason her certificate almost lapsed is that I want to make the most of my Globalist status while I have it (see Becoming Hyatt Globalist Again: TPOL’s Masterpiece Strategy). When I checked into the hotel, I gave them my Globalist number in the hopes that they might extend some of the perks. They did not. While I didn’t care if I received a room upgrade, I thought that asking for free breakfast wouldn’t be a big deal. The next day when they said no, I decided to take my ball and go home, mooting the point as to whether I would have been granted late check-out.
WIEDER DA: ITA Volare Status Match

Der ITA Airways Volare Status Match ist wieder zurück …. Wir lieben Status Matches ;) ITA Airways ist mit der großen Volare Status Match Promo wieder zurück. Bei diesem Durchgang leider nicht für Skyteam Statusinhaber. Bei diesem Durchgang muss man auch eine Buchung vorweisen. Die Infos:
Reversal: Spirit Should Buy JetBlue Instead

JetBlue reported a dismal second quarter of 2022 despite taking in the highest revenue in the airline’s history. Spirit Airlines had a greater market cap, will report a smaller loss (or gain) and better operation. Shouldn’t it be Spirit buying JetBlue and not the other way around?. If...
