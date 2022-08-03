ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A complete do-over? Cranston solar farm proposal may be sent back to start after final OK

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

CRANSTON — Will a proposed Cranston solar farm that received final approval from the city have to go through the four-year approval process all over again?

That's a distinct possibility after a hearing and vote on the first stage of the process, called the master plan, was postponed Tuesday night.

The 30-acre project would produce an estimated 8 megawatts of energy in a lightly forested area off of Natick Avenue. The master plan, the first step in the three-step process, was first approved by a 5-to-4 vote in 2019, and received final approval in January. The project was first proposed in 2018.

The attorney for the project, Robert Murray, asked the City Plan Commission to reschedule, after he was notified by an attorney representing neighbors opposing the project, Patrick Dougherty, of a Rhode Island Supreme Court case from 1968 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oV6YN_0h3S02vS00

In that case, the Supreme Court found that when a court sends a case back to a board that includes many new members, the board can't just take a fresh vote but instead must go through the entire process again.

Judge sends project back: A Cranston commission didn't allow enough public comment. Now a solar farm is in jeopardy

The Cranston Planning Commission has, similarly, replaced many of the nine members who voted on the first phase of the project in 2019.

Murray said it would be "prudent" to take time to give some thought to the issue Dougherty raised.

After a lengthy discussion about when to schedule the next meeting, the board voted to convene a special meeting. No specific date has been set.

Not enough public comment

The solar project was sent back to the City Plan Commission by Judge Netti Vogel following an appeal by neighbors. Vogel found the city didn't allow public comment after revised plans and new evidence were submitted for the first phase of the project.

Pioneer and trailblazer: Superior Court Judge Netti Vogel, planning retirement, transformed RI's legal landscape

Solar farms face fierce opposition

The Natick Avenue solar farm, and others like it in Cranston, were made possible after the City Council changed the zoning rules, mostly affecting the western part of the town, to allow solar panels by right in rural residential areas.

Feb. 6, 2019: Natick Avenue solar farm wins master plan approval

Then, facing backlash about approved projects, they approved a moratorium on new projects and eliminated solar farms entirely as a zoned use.

Solar projects bring tension: Cranston City Council considers moratorium after proposals draw complaints from neighbors

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter .

